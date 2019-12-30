ScreenAnarchy's Top Ten Films of 2019

So close…
11. Joker
12. Pain & Glory
13. Dolemite is my Name
14. Little Women
15. The Body Remembers When the World Broke Down
16. JoJo Rabbit
17. Knives & Skin
18. Us
19. First Love
20. Dogs Don't Wear Pants
21. Bacarau
22. The Long Walk
23. In Fabric
24. I Was at Home, But...
25. Knives + Heart
26. Swallow
27. An Elephant Sitting Still
28. John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum
29. Ad Astra
30. Asako I & II
And the rest…
Diego Maradona, Hustlers, The Art of Self-Defense, The Beach Bum, Captain Marvel, The Mountain, Varda by Agnes, Beanpole, Daniel Isn't Real, High-Life, Paris is Us, The Innocent, A First Farewell, A Hidden Life, Alita: Battle Angel, Culture Shock, I Lost My Body, Talking About Trees, The Forest of Love, The Wild Goose Lake, Vitalina Valera, Waves, 1917, Come to Daddy, Bombshell, Capernaum, Children of the Dead, It Must be Heaven, Last Sunrise, Queen of Hearts, 17 Blocks, Adolescentes, De Patrick, His Master's Voice, Jallikattu, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sunset, Aamis, Balloon, Blood Machines, David Crosby: Remember my Name, Fast Color, Glass, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, Les Miserables, Sons of Denmark, Sophia Antipolis, Sound & Fury, Suburban Birds, Summer of 84, The Lodge, The Wandering Earth, An Old Lady, Arrest, Crawl, Dragged Across Concrete, Honeyland, Memory: the Origins of Alien, Nakorn-sawan, Ready or Not, Tigers are not Afraid, 12 Suicidal Teens, Avengers: Endgame, Babyteeth, Freaks, The Farewell, The Forest of Love, The Great Hack, The Mule, A Hidden Place, Captive State, Cleaners, Climax, Heroic Losers, Horror Noire, Master Z: the Ip Man Legacy, Seven Years in May, Shadow, So Long, My Son, The Dead Don't Die, The Souvenir, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bait, Deerskin, Polar, Swing Kids, Synonyms, The Climb, The Incredible Shrinking Wknd, The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorised Bash Brothers Experience, Toy Story 4, Dark Waters, Deadwood: The Movie, Greener Grass, Greta, Harley Queen, Just Don't Think I Will Scream, Last Night I Saw You Smiling, Long Day's Journey into Night, Mosquito, The Death of Dick Long, The Guilty, The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao, The Old-Timers, Tone-Deaf, White Snake