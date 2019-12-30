ScreenAnarchy's Top Ten Films of 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, ScreenAnarchy’s global team of critics and cineastes weighs in with our favourite cinematic offerings from the past 12 months, which saw Netflix lead the charge for cementing the legitimacy of the streaming platforms, while Disney threatened total world domination of the multiplexes, even as they wrapped up two of their towering signature franchises.

But even as the real world crumbles around us, no matter which direction we look, the movies continued to provide us with a safe haven, challenging and delighting us in equal measure with exciting new works from emerging voices and elder statesmen of the medium alike.

In total, 26 contributors voted in our end-of-year poll, with an impressive 138 films from around the world earning at least a single vote. When it came to the crunch there was little doubt which film would come out on top, pulling in almost twice as many votes as its nearest rival, and featuring on all but 4 ballots. Nevertheless, this year’s Top Ten boasts an applaudably eclectic and international perspective on the year in film, with every entry on the list proving to be a legitimate masterpiece.

We hope you feel the same…



Pierce Conran, Niels Matthijs, Peter Martin, Matt Brown, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Thomas Humphrey, Christopher Bourne, Dustin Chang, Joshua Chaplinsky, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Eric Ortiz Garcia, Armando Dela Cruz, Martin Kudlac, Kurt Halfyard, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Kwenton Bellette, Jaime Grijalba Gomez, Jim Tudor, Ard Vijn, Paige Lim, Ryland Aldrich, J Hurtado, Loïc Valceschini, Andrew Mack, Zach Gayne and Teresa Nieman contributed to this story.