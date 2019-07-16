MOTELX 2019: MIDSOMMAR, THE LODGE And Local Talent Lead First Wave Titles

MOTELX, the Lisbon International Horror Film Festival, will return for it's lucky 13th year of horror thrills in Portugal.

Tonight the festival is announcing its first wave of titles and Ari Aster's daylight folk horror Midsommar is leading the pack. Aster will be attending the festival for the Protuguese premiere and present a special screening of his previous film, Hereditary.

Other films from the circuit are coming to town: Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz's The Lodge, John Andreas Andersen’s disaster flick The Quake, and the remake of Rabid from the Soska sisters.

In a lucky twist of fate the 13th annual festival will have its first ever Friday the 13th while the festival is running. So it only makes sense that you have a retro screening of the first Friday the 13th film. There will also be a special screening of Ridley Scott's Alien for the film's 40th anniversary. Our friend Alexandre O Philippe's documentary about Alien, Memory: The Origins of Alien, is also playing at the festival.

MOTELX's short film program nominates the winner of the Best Portuguese Horror Short Film / Méliès d’Argent to the European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation’s Méliès d’Or held at Sitges in September. The program furthers MOTELX's commitment to the growth of genre cinema in Portugal.

Any festival should be fortunate to support local genre cinema and MOTELX will have the world premiere of Portuguese horror flick Faz-me Companhia from Gonçalo Almeida. There will be another Portuguese-language film from Brazil called A Sombra do Pai from Gabriela Amaral Almeida and two 'shlassics' O Construtor de Anjos (1978, Luís Noronha da Costa) and Rasganço (2001, Raquel Freire).

Then there is the usual cavalcade of events hosted by the festival. There is the The Big Bad Wolf programme catering to MOTELX's younger audience, MOTELquiz and a couple of book launches.

There are more announcements still to come. So far, at looks like another great year for MOTELX and it's audience.