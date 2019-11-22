Los Cabos Coverage Zombie Movies Action Movies Hollywood Reviews Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Los Cabos 2019 Dispatch: Festival Galas THE IRISHMAN and JOJO RABBIT

Contributor; Mexico City, Mexico (@EricOrtizG)
The eighth edition of the Los Cabos International Film Festival kicked off with the Latin American premiere of Martin Scorsese’s latest gangster masterpiece The Irishman. At the opening gala, the legendary Robert De Niro himself presented the film, though his speech was quite short because he was having throat problems. Here’s what De Niro said that night:

“I’m very happy to be here. I hope you enjoy the movie, we put a lot of work into it over many years. Rodrigo Prieto is a wonderful addition to the film, I’m proud to be working with him and we’ll work on another things together. Enjoy the movie, thank you, gracias.”

Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who also shot Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and Silence, made an appearance as well at the festival’s opening ceremony, together with his compatriot Gastón Pavlovich, producer of both Silence and The Irishman.

“It’s a true honor to present this movie here. It was very exciting to work on a film of this caliber, with these actors. The movie will speak for itself. Thank you for being here”, said Prieto to the audience. Producer Pavlovich was equally brief, sharing his happiness for being with Prieto in their home country. “Let’s watch a movie!”, said Pavlovich just before the credits of three-and-a-half epic started rolling.

We have reviewed both films here in the past -- see links to reviews by Christopher Bourne and J Hurtado, respectively, below. In the gallery below you can also read my thoughts on The Irishman, plus my take on Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, which was the festival’s closing film (no further comment about that final gala as the heavy rain forced the organizers to move us from the main auditorium to a standard cinema to watch Jojo Rabbit; it was really worthy though).

Check out my reviews of both Los Cabos 2019 galas: The Irishman and Jojo Rabbit...

