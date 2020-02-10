PARASITE Wins the World

South Korea's own Parasite won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), and Best Writing, Original Screenplay (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won).

See an official list of all the award winners and nominees. Read our own Pierce Conran's insightful review of Parasite, which places the film in context within director Bong's career.

Enjoy watching Parasite in select US theaters. Or, watch it at home on Blu-ray, DVD, on Digital, or On Demand.