Friday One Sheet: The Best Posters of 2019

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
I hope you have enjoyed this column (almost) every Friday for 2019 as much as I have enjoyed writing it. Here is a cumulation of the best posters of the year. They are in no specific order, as they are all excellent, and as crazy as it is to rank music or film (which we all do anyway), it seems even crazier to rank key art. 

Before we begin, a few trends of the year. The rightfully mocked floating-heads design in mainstream poster art is all but gone. It seems to have died an ignoble death along the vast bulk of physical media. (Kudos to the boutique companies that are keeping physical media alive with their own quality box art and design, which is often highlighted in these pages by our own, Ard Vijn)

While pink was still very much a thing across the poster colour spectrum, orange was the new pink in 2019. A few designs here are examples of that trend, but nothing is more exemplary than the explosive design for Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum or this minimal one for Ad Astra, both of which came just shy of making this list.

Browse through the gallery below.

With its jaunty swoosh and water buffalo rampaging through flames, this poster teases at the unique experience that is Jallikatu. Sadly, the lead designer for this poster and this clay design, which is is rather magnificent in its own right, R. Mahesh, passed on this year at 37 years old. You can read about that here .

