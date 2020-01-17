Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2019

Early in the year, Alita: Battle Angel was a very nice surprise indeed, and arguably the most fun my inner 12-year-old has had in a cinema this year.

Sure, it's a shallow adaptation of its source material, and at times awkward and predictable. But it is also very entertaining, and refreshingly spectacular, both in its many fights and in its gorgeously rendered city-skapes. Those who refused to see it because of the "big eyes" issue sure missed out.

As several people around me said: they'd better be quick with bringing on that sequel.