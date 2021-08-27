Fantasia Coverage Hollywood Interviews Hollywood Reviews Indie Videos Festival Reviews

Cinefantasy 2021: Brazilian Genre Fest Reveals Lineup, Honored Guests and More

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Our friends at Cinefantasy, the genre film festival in Brazil, have written us to let us know what their plans are for this year's edition and what films made the cut for the lineup. 
 
The health crisis still looms and Cinefantasy will hold a hybrid edition this year. In person screenings will be held at Cineteatro Sao Luiz and online screenings will happen on the Innsaie platform. 
 
The lineup includes some familiar titles to ScreenAnarchy. We've spoken highly of Luz: The Flower of Evil and Rendez-Vous in the past. We've listed all nineteen feature films in a gallery down below, every one of them with a trailer! 
 
The bulk of the programming is made up of documentaries and short films which follow with the festival's announcement. This year the festival will be honoring alumni, previous award winner and something of a cinematic icon in Brazil, actress and director Helena Ignez. 
 
Cinefantasy runs online and in person from September 9th to 19th.
 
12th CINEFANTASY – INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS 119 FILMS FROM 34 COUNTRIES AND PAYS TRIBUTE TO ACTRESS AND DIRECTOR HELENA IGNEZ
 
 
***THE BIGGEST AND MOST IMPORTANT FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL IN BRAZIL HAPPENS IN A HYBRID FORMAT FROM SEPTEMBER 9 TO 19 ON THE INNSAIE PLATFORM AND ATTENDANCE SESSIONS AT CINETEATRO SÃO LUIZ (FORTALEZA|CE)
 
**WORLD PREMIERE OF THE FILM "AS ALMAS QUE DANÇAM NO ESCURO" BY THE AWARDED DIRECTOR MARCOS DEBRITO (CONDADO MACABRO)
 
**THE FICTION FEATURE FILMS SESSION BRINGS A SELECTION OF 16 TITLES, WITH 15 FILMS UNSEEN AND UNRELEASED IN BRAZIL AND LATIN AMERICA.
 
**FOR THE FIRST TIME THE CURATORSHIP AND JURY OF A FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL ARE ENTIRELY FORMED BY WOMEN
 
**VIRTUAL EXHIBITION “ELAS ESTÃO COMIGO”, BY DANIELA TÁVORA, PRESENTS A SERIES OF WORKS ABOUT ARTISTIC RELATIONS AND INFLUENCES THAT WOMEN EXERT IN EACH OTHER'S PATHS.
 
**DEBATE ABOUT HARASSMENT IN THE FILM INDUSTRY WITH HELENA IGNEZ
 
**WORKSHOPS ON SCRIPT, CREATIVE PROCESS AND AFROFUTURISM
 
Acknowledged as the most important fantastic film festival in Brazil and among the largest in Latin America, Cinefantasy reaches its 12th edition with a total amount of 119 films from 34 countries. The event takes place from September 9th to 19th, in a hybrid format, on the Innsaei.TV platform (https://innsaei.tv/) and in-person sessions in Fortaleza, Ceará (Cineteatro São Luiz), with all free programming.
 
This edition's great honoree is the actress and director Helena Ignez, a Brazilian Cinema complete icon, who received the audience award at the 9th edition of Cinefantasy, with the work "Fakir". The festival celebrates the career of the actress, protagonist of iconic works, such as “O Bandido da Luz Vermelha”, “Copacabana mon Amour”, among others, as well as director of award-winning films such as “Luz nas Trevas – A Volta do Bandido da Luz Vermelha”, “A Moça do Calendário”, “Fakir” , etc. The festival will screen the films “A Miss e o Dinossauro”, “Canção de Baal”, “Feio, Eu?”, “Luz nas Trevas”, “Ossos”, “Poder dos Afetos”, "Reinvenção das Ruas”, and the documentary “A Mulher de Luz Própria” by Sinai Sganzerla, on the SPCine Play platform.
 
The Fiction Feature Films Session has a total amount of 16 titles, from countries such as Germany, Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Spain, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, United Kingdom, Russia and Thailand, with 15 productions and co-productions unseen and unreleased in Brazil and Latin America.
 
Curated by Monica Trigo, president of FANTLATAM – Alianza Latinoamericana de Festivaldes de Cine Fantastico, Latin America earn power in this edition with eight feature films. Among the highlights, the World Premiere of the film "As Almas que Dançam no Escuro", by the award-winning director Marcos DeBrito (Condado Macabro); "Jim Button os 13 selvagens", great winner of the Bavarian Film Awards in the Best Youth Film category, directed by Dennis Gansel (The Wave); "Cadaver Exquisito", by Lucía Vassallo; "Días de Luz", a co-production of Central American countries with directors from Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala; the Bolivian film "Anomalia", by Sergio Vargas Paz - elected as best screenplay at the FANTLATAM Grand Prix ceremony (2021); "Rendez-Vous", by Pablo Olmos Arrayales, winner of the main festivals in Mexico and best film and actress at the FANTLATAM Grand Prix (2021), and the award-winning “Carro Rei”, by Renata Pinheiro from Pernambuco, starred by Matheus Nachtergaele.
 
The Documentary Session brings 09 feature films from countries such as Canada, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, France, Brazil and India, most of them unseen in Brazil. They are: "Kalpavigyan: Uma Jornada Especulativa", by Arunava Gangopadhyay, the first documentary about the history of Bangla Kalpavigyan and the Indian sci-fi; the French "Nós Somos as novas Quimeras", by Mathias Averty, which shows the latest edition of "Feux de Beltane", a secret celebration for Black Metal fans, through a portrait of 6 festival-goers; the Spanish "Arcadeologia", by Mario-Paul Martínez Fabre, follows in the footsteps of the Arcade Vintage association, which aims to preserve the videogame legacy; the Canadian "Paraíso Perverso" by Naddine Madell with an exclusive view of the world from an elite dominatrix, the Goddess Alexandra Snow. It is curated by journalist and documentary filmmaker Flávia Guerra.
 
While the Short Film Session has a total amount of 86 titles, from 22 countries such as Germany, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, United States, France, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Peru, United Kingdom, Taiwan and Turkey, selected for the 13 competitive sessions, splitted by themes: Horror, Science Fiction, Fantasteen, Fantasy, Student, Fantastic Brazil, Amateur, Fantastic Little Ones, Fantastic Spain and Animation, in addition to world pioneering in the fantastic genre in the Fantastic Women, Fantastic Diversity and Fantastic Black Power sessions. Latin America is also highlighted among the selected short films, with a total amount of 44 titles, among which 36 are Brazilian short films.
 
For the first time, the curatorship of a fantastic festival is entirely formed by women. The list has fifteen names, including Flávia Guerra (Documentary Feature Films), Graciela Guarani (Fantastic Brazil), Julia Katharine (Fantastic Spain), and Monica Trigo (Fiction Feature Films).
 
According to Monica Trigo, festival director, “Fantastic cinema is a genre with creative potential that allows travels through unknown and unseen territories, exercises of imagination, but also presents current and needed agendas, so we started the production of the festival bringing the thorny theme of “Harassment in the Film Industry” to the center of our debates. But along the way, the Taliban group has returned to power in Afghanistan and we look to girls and women who may lose their rights to education, work, freedom of movement and life. We leave here our cry for safety and against all forms of discrimination and abuse. We will not remain silent about violence. It's also our role,” she explains.
 
The jury is also entirely formed by women, a body of 45 judges, including Cíntia Domit Bittar, Claudia Ruiz (Argentina), Cristiane Arenas, Daina Giannecchini, Danny Barbosa, Kátia Coelho, Kátia Nascimento, Malu Andrade, Minom Pinho, Sandra Becerril (Mexico), Sabrina Greve and Simone Matos.
 
The winners will receive the José Mojica Marins trophy and the João Acaiabe trophy for the Fantastic Black Power category, and the Brazilian productions will compete for several awards from the festival's institutional partners. In addition, the best Brazilian short and feature films will be nominated for the coveted FANTLATAM Award, an international award given by the Alianza Latinoamericana de Festivales de Cine Fantástico.
 
SIDE ACTIVITIES
 
The 12th Cinefantasy presents a series of debates and workshops during the event. They are, Film Screenplay Workshop for short films, coordinated by Carissa Vieira (entries here), Creative Process Workshop "Elas Estão Comigo", with Daniela Távora (entries here), Workshop "Afrofuturism: Novas Narrativas" with Karolina Desireé (entries here), the debate "Harassment in the Film Industry- Let's Discuss?", with Helena Ignez, Rosana Alcantara and Simone Matos and mediation by Flavia Guerra (entries here), and the debate "Women in Cinema + Representativity", with Sinai Sganzerla, Kátia Coelho and Cristina Amaral and mediation by Julia Katharine (entries here).
 
VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
 
The 12th Cinefantasy program also includes the exhibition "Elas Estão Comigo", by Daniela Távora, which takes place online, on the festival's official website (www.cinefantasy.com.br), from September 1st to December 1st.
With the collaboration of guest artists Vanessa Gil, Gisele Ramires, Virgínia Di Lauro, Neide da Cunha Pinto, and Ambrosina Daguerre, the exhibition features a series of works produced in various media such as text, video, drawing and audio on artistic relations and influences that women exert in each other's path. The exhibition is composed of drawings built from allegories dedicated to each one of them.
 
All programming is available on the website: www.cinefantasy.com.br
 
On social networks - Cinefantasy
 
 
Service:
12th CINEFANTASY - September 9th to 19th, 2021
Where: Innsaei.TV (https://innsaei.tv/) and Spcine Play (www.spcineplay.com.br) - Online
Free access Brazil
 
Where: São Luiz Cineteatro - On-site
Rua Major Facundo, 500, Centro, Fortaleza – Ceará - Brazil
Free entrance
 
All side activities are free of charge
 
DOCUMENTARIES SESSION
 
A NAU DOS LOUCOS: MERGULHO DE DECOLAGEM DE PAZÚCUS
Documentary | Fantasy | 102’56’’ | Cor | 14 anos | 2020 | Brasil
Direction: Gurcius Gewdner
With free eyes, an open heart, good friends and a handful of luck, Gurcius Gewdner revisits some of his adventures of the past five years, survives the relentless russian winter and asks the following question: How far can an underground Brazilian film go?
 
PARAÍSO PERVERSO | A WICKED EDEN
Documentary | 96’ | Cor | 16 anos | 2021 | Canadá
Direction: Naddine Madell
Roteiro: Bears Rebecca Fonté
It is an exclusive peek into the inner-world of an elite Dominatrix, Goddess Alexandra Snow. Witness a group of kinky, independent women fighting for equality in gender, sexuality and profession.
 
AÇUCENA
Documentary | Fantasy | 71’ | Cor | 2021 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Isaac Donato
Every year, a 67-year-old woman celebrates her 7th birthday.
 
ARCADEOLOGIA
Documentary | 100’15’’ | Cor | 10 anos | 2021 | Espanha
Direction: Mario-Paul Martínez Fabre
Who is in charge of preserving the legacy of video games? Arcadeology follows in the footsteps of the Arcade Vintage association, which, together with other experts, fights to recover our digital heritage.
 
KALPAVIGYAN: UMA JORNADA ESPECULATIVA | KALPAVIGYAN: A SPECULATIVE JOURNEY
Documentary | Science fiction Fantasy | 81’12’’ | P&B e Cor | 10 anos | 2021 | Índia
Direction: Arunava Gangopadhyay
Roteiro: Bodhisattva Chattopadhyay e Arunava Gangopadhyay
This is the first documentary film on the history of Bangla Kalpavigyan and on Indian Science Fiction. But what is Bangla Kalpavigyan? Is there such a thing as Bangla Science Fiction? Is there such a thing as Indian SF? This is our journey with the genre, captured and presented like never before in film.
 
NUHU YÃG MU YÕG HÃM: ESSA TERRA É NOSSA!
Documentary | Fantasy | 70’35’’ | Cor | 2020 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Isael Maxakali, Sueli Maxakali, Carolina Canguçu, Roberto Romero
In the past, white people didn't exist and we lived hunting with our yãm?yxop spirits. But the white people came, cut down the forests, dried up the rivers and scared the animals away. Today, our long trees are gone, the white people have surrounded us and our land is tiny. But our yãm?yxop are very strong and taught us the stories and chants of the ancients who walked around here.
 
PRA LÁ DESTE QUINTAL
Documentary | Science fiction | 48’42’’ | P&B e Cor | 2021 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Alfredo Suppia
During the Covid-19 pandemic, a mother experiences social isolation in her son's home. Dreams, memories and politics are mixed in everyday life.
 
ESBOÇO DE OVNI | UFO SKETCH
Documentary | Science fiction | 83’ | Cor | 10 nos | 2020 | Coréia do Sul
Direction: Kim Jean-wook
Those who claim to have seen UFOs register the images left in their heads as drawings which are called 'UFO sketch'. South Korea's only UFO researcher and physicist Maeng Sung-lyul, who is a scientifically objective judge, has for more than three decades been confirmed by visits of UFO-related witnesses and journalists interested in the phenomenon.
 
NÓS SOMOS AS NOVAS QUIMERAS | WE ARE THE NEW CHIMERAS
Documentary | Docufiction, Rockumentary | 51’20’’ | Cor | 14 anos | 2020 | França
Direction: Mathias Averty
Cast: Luperkhalia, Henry Lemaigre
To celebrate the coming summer and say goodbye to the dark days of winter, they leave their cities in droves to worship forgotten gods in the heart of Brittany. This documentary recounts the last edition of the "Feux de Beltane" (Beltane Fire Festival), a secret celebration meant for Black Metal fans, through a portrait of 6 festival-goers.
 
SHORT MOVIES
 
 
#SEMFILTRO | #NOFILTER
Fiction | Horror | 13'20" | Cor | 2021 | EUA
Direction: Nathan Crooker
 
1-2-3-4
Animation | Comedy Sombria | 10’56’’ | Cor | 2020 | Itália
Direction: Fabrizzio Bartolini
 
A.D.A.M.
Fiction | Science fiction | 17’44 | Cor | 2020 | Chile
Direction: Pablo Roldan
 
A FILHA DE DEUS | GOD'S DAUGHTER DANCES
Fiction| Drama | 24’53’’ |Cor | 2020 | Coréia do Sul
Direction: Sungbin BYUN
 
A GAROTA SEM ROSTO | THE GIRL WITH THE BLURRED FACE
Fiction | Terror, Thriller, Suspense | 8’ | Cor | 2021 | Espanha
Direction: Pablo Pagán
 
ALGO NO ARMÁRIO | SOMETHING IN THE CLOSET
Fiction | Drama, Terror | 12’10’’ | Cor | 2019 | Reino Unido
Direction: Nosa Eke
 
ALGORITMO
Fiction | Science fiction | 20’09’’ | Cor | 2020 | 12 anos | Brasil
Direction: Thiago Foresti
ALTA QUALIDADE | HQ (HIGH QUALITY)
Fiction | Comedy, Fantasy  Horror, Suspense | 1’43’’ | Cor | 2019 | Espanha
Direction: Jesús  Loniego
 
A LUA, TOMASICO E MINHA AVÓ | LA LUNA, TOMASICO Y MI ABUELA
Fiction | Science fiction, Comedy, Fantástico | 3’25’’ | P&B | 2021 
Direction: Ángel Caparrós
 
ANTIQUÍSSIMO
Fiction | Experimental | 5’ | Cor e P&B | 2021 | Brasil
Direction: Laura de Freitas
 
A PEDRA QUEIMA
Animation | Fantasy | 13’53'' | Cor | 2020 | Brasil
Direction: Felipe Nepomuceno
 
APENAS MAIS UM DIA EM 2020 | JUST ANOTHER DAY IN 2020 
Animation | Science fiction, Comedy | 2’50’’ | Cor | 2021 | EUA
Direction: Gülnigar Ralph-Nurhikim
 
A SENTENÇA
Experimental | Romance | 16’40’’ | P&B e Cor | 2020 | FAAP – São Paulo/SP
Direction: Laura Coggiola
 
ASSOMBRAMITOS
Fiction | Horror | 13’34’’ | Cor | 2021 | Brasil
Direction: Elizângela DaSilva
 
AURORA - A RUA QUE QUERIA SER UM RIO
Animation | Fantasy | 10’ | Cor | 2021 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Radhi Meron
 
AUTO-PERCEPÇÃO DA MULHER-LOBISOMEM | SELF-ACTUALIZATION OF THE WEREWOLF WOMAN
Animation | Fantasy, Drama | 4’ | P&B e Cor | 2021| Canadá
Direction: Conall Pendergast
 
A VINGANÇA DO ENFORCADO | HANGED MAN'S REVENGE
Animation | Fantasy, Suspense | 3’21’’ | Cor | 2021 | Itália
Direction: Fabio Catalano, Alex Cattabriga, Matteo Ferrari
 
BRINCANDO COM SOMBRAS | SHADOW PLAYERS
Fiction | Fantasy, Horror | 19’30'' | Cor | 2021 | Alemanha
Direction: Mel Piper
 
CAOS
Experimental | Fantasy | 5’12’’ | Cor | 2020 | 14 anos | Brasil
Direction: Felipe Santana
 
CARRASCO
Fiction | Drama, Suspense | 5’21’’ | Cor | 2021 | Universidade São Judas Unimontes – Santos/SP
Direction: João Jano
 
CENAS DA INF NCIA| SCENES FROM CHILDHOOD
Fiction | Comedy | 5’52’’ | Cor | 2021 | Universidade Federal Fluminense – Niterói/RJ
Direction: Kimberly Palermo
 
CHACAL
Fiction | Fantasy | 15’35’’ | cor | 2021 | Brasil
Direction: Marja Calafange
 
CHICHA SENTAI
Fiction | Science fiction, Comedy, Fantasy | 08’43’’ | Cor | 2021 | Peru
Direction: Rogger Vergara Adrianzén
 
CONGELADO | FROZEN OUT
Experimental | 5’ | Cor | 2021| Estados Unidos
Direction: Hao Zhou
 
CONTAMINADOS
Fiction | Comedy | 08’53’’ | Cor | 2016 | Colômbia
Direction: Lorena Martinez
 
CURAI-VOS
Fiction | Fantasy | 2’55’’ | Cor | 2020 | Brasil
Direction: Clementino Junior
 
DENTE | TOOTH
Fiction | Fantasy | 11’25’’ | Cor | 2020 | EUA
Direction: Julien Scherliss
 
DEPOIS DO AMANHECER | AFTER THE DAWN 
Animation | Drama, Fantasy | 3’ | Cor | 2021 | Peru
Direction: Gracia Perez
 
DIA DE FINADOS
Fiction | Horror | 15’ | Cor | 2021 | Brasil
Direction: Marcio Nascimento
 
DOWNPRESSION
Experimental | 10’10’’ | Cor | 2019 | Brasil
Direction: Assaggi Piá, Rodrigo Mends
 
EARTHFALL
Animation | Experimental | 6’32 | Cor | 2019 | Noruega
Direction: Simone Hooymans
 
ECOS DE LYNNE RAMSAY | LYNNE RAMSAY ECHOES
Documental | Vídeo Ensaio, Experimental | 7’21’’ | Cor | 2020 
Direction: Alejandra Beyron
 
EGUM
Fiction | Horror | 23’12’’ | Cor | 2021 |  Brasil
Direction: Yuri Costa
 
ENCURRALADAS | ATRAPADAS
Experimental | Horror, Videoarte | 9’09’’ | Cor | 2019 | Peru
Direction: Nataly Vergara Adrianzén
 
ENQUANTO ISSO, NA FÁBRICA ABANDONADA... | MEANWHILE, AT THE ABANDONED FACTORY…
Animation | Suspense, Adventure, Comedy | 16’08’’ | Cor | 2019 | Austrália
Direction: Michael Cusack
 
ERA UMA VXZ | ONCE UPON A TXME
Animation | Fantasy, Romance, Adventure | 8’32’’ | Cor | 2021 | Taiwan
Direction: Tong Xiao e Ayako
 
EXECUÇÃO | EXECUTION
Experimental | Mystery | 8’32’’ | P&B | 2020 | Noruega
Direction: Tomas Sem Løkke-Sørensen
 
FELIZ ANIVERSÁRIO
Fiction | Thriller, Suspense | 17’11’’ | Cor | 2021 | Universidade Veiga de Almeida – Rio de Janeiro/RJ
Direction: Patrícia Cordeiro e Briele Fernanda
 
FIO DE ARIADNE
Fiction | Thriller, Suspense | 15’37’’ | Cor | 2020 | Brasil
Direction: Mozart Freire e Ton Martins
 
FÔLEGO VIVO
Documentary | Ethnographic | 25’ | Cor | 2020 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Associaction dos Índios Cariris do Poço Dantas-umari
 
INABITÁVEIS
Fiction | Fantasy, Experimental | 25’ | Cor | 2020 | Brasil
Direction: Anderson Bardot
 
GOLEM
Fiction | Fantasy | 4'37’’ | Cor | 2020 | Austrália
Direction: Ryan Cauchi
 
GRIFFURE
Animation| Adventure, Drama | 6’09’’ | Cor | 2021 | França
Direction: Julien Piau
 
INABITÁVEL
Fiction | Drama, Science fiction, Mystery | 19’57’’ | Cor | 2020 | Brasil
Direction: Matheus Farias, Enock Carvalho
 
ISKIOMA
Fiction | Horror | 15’ | Cor | 2020 | Grécia
Direction: Kostas Gerampinis
 
INTERPOLADORES | INTERPOLATORS
Animation | Experimental | 3’52 | Cor | 2021 |EUA
Direction: John Harlan Norris
 
KAAPORA - O CHAMADO DAS MATAS
Documentary | Ethnographic | 20’07’’ | Cor | 2020 | Brasil
 
KOREATOWN GHOST STORY
Fiction | Horror | 14’52'' | cor | 2021 | Estados Unidos
Direction: Minsun Park & Teddy Tenenbaum
 
MAMÃE TEM UM DEMÔNIO | MOMMY GOT A DEMON
Fiction | Comedy, Horror, Musical | 25’ | Cor | 2019 | Universidade Anhembi Morumbi – São Paulo/SP
Direction: Demerson Souza
 
MINISTÉRIO DA FELICIDADE | MINISTRY OF HAPPINESS
Fiction | Science fiction, Fantasy, Drama, Thriller | 15’21’’ | Cor | 2021 | Turquia
Direction: Halil ?brahim Kaplan
 
MUNDO REAL, HISTÓRIA DO CAOS | REAL WORLD: THE HISTORY OF CHAOS
Animation/Experimental | Science fiction, Comedy, Drama | 3’15’’ | Cor | 2021 | UNESPAR – FAP – Universidade Estadual do Paraná – Curitiba/PR
Direction: Lucas Gomes da Silveira
 
NADA DE BOM ACONTECE DEPOIS DOS 30
Fiction | Science fiction | 12’ | Cor | 2020 | Brasil
Direction: Lucas Vasconcelos
Direction: Olinda Muniz Wanderley – Yawar
 
NOITE DE XADREZ NO MUSEU | VELADA DE AJEDRÉS EN EL MUSEO
Animation| Fantasy | 14’| Cor | 2021 | Argentina
Direction: Andrés Llugany
 
NONNA
Animation | Fantasy | 2’30 | Cor | 2021 | Livre |EUA
Direction: Abby Cabi
 
NÓS: AS FERAS | WE: THE BEASTS
Fiction | Horror, Thriller | 14’57'' | Cor e P&B | 2021 | Bolívia
Direction: Marcelo Landaeta
 
NUNCA PODERÁ VOLTAR | NO PODRÁS VOLVER NUNCA
Fiction | Science fiction, Fantasy, Terror | 13’35’’ | Cor | 2020 | Espanha
Direction: Mónica Mateo
 
O ESPELHO INVISÍVEL | THE INVISIBLE MIRROR
Fiction | Drama, Mystery | 5’26’’ | Cor | 2020 | Reino Unido
Direction: Luigi Rizzo
 
O GUARDIÃO | EL GUARDIÁN
Fiction | Drama, Terror | 21’42’’ | Cor | 2021 
Direction: Héctor Fernández Cachón
 
O HOMEM O GATO O BESOURO
Fiction | Fantasy | 9’ | PB | 2021 | Livre |Brasília - DF | Brasil
Direction: Pedro Henrique Chaves
 
O HOMEM QUE NUNCA VIU A CHUVA | THE MAN WHO NEVER SAW THE RAIN
Animation | Fantasy, Comedy | 2’ | Cor | 2020 | Espanha
Direction: Miguel Muñoz
 
O JARDIM FANTÁSTICO
Fiction | Fantasy | 21’ | Cor | 2021 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Fábio Baldo & Tico Dias
 
OLHO ALÉM DO OUVIDO
Fiction | Fantasy | 14'51'' | Cor e PB | 2021 | Brasil
Direction: Bruna Schelb Corrêa e Luis Bocchino
 
O OLHO DA TERRA | L'OEIL DE TERRA
Fiction | Science fiction | 12’ | Cor | 2021 | 12 anos | França
Direction: Cédrick Spinassou
 
OLHO DE PALHA| WICKER EYE
Animation/Experimental | 3’52’’ | Cor | 2021 | UFPE – Universidade Federal do Pernambuco – Caruaru/PE
Direction: Jonas Santos
 
O RUÍDO SOLAR | EL RUIDO SOLAR
Fiction | Science fiction, Fantasy | 15’53’’ | Cor | 2020 | Espanha
Direction: Pablo Hernando
 
O ÚLTIMO GRÃO DE AREIA
Fiction | Fantasy | 11’33’’ | Cor | 2021 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Marcos Alexandre
 
O ÚLTIMO NATAL DO UNIVERSO | LA ÚLTIMA NAVIDAD DEL UNIVERSO
Fiction | Horror, Comedy | 18’13’’ | Cor | 2020 | Espanha
Direction: David Muñoz e Adrián Cardona
 
O VERBO SE FEZ CARNE
Videoarte | 6’ | Cor | 2019 | Brasil
Direction: Ziel Karapotó
 
PALHAÇOS | CLOWNS
Fiction | Horror | 18’ | cor | 2019 | Mogi das Cruzes - SP | Brasil
Direction: Nando Rodrigues
 
PATO, SIRIGUELA E PEDAÇO DE PÃO
Animation | Fantasy | 4'54'' | Cor | 2021 | Brasil
Direction: Isadora Nascimento e Jand Sampaio 
 
POSSESSÃO
Fiction | Horror | 1’50’’ | P&B | 2020 | 16 anos | Unisul - Universidade do Sul de Santa Catarina – Palhoça/SC
Direction: Matheus Mendes
 
QUANDO CHEGAR A NOITE, PISE DEVAGAR
Fiction | Thriller, Suspense | 21’30’’ | cor | 2021 | Brasil
Direction: Gabriela Alcântar
 
QUEIMADURA DE SOL | SUNBURN
Fiction | Horror | 4’14’’ | Cor | 2020 | Reino Unido
Direction: Rob Ulitski
 
ROTEIRO | SCRIPTUM
Fiction | Comedy, Fantástico, Terror, Thriller | 20’ | Cor | 2021
Direction: Marco Leonato
 
S13P15A
Animation | Science fiction, Comedy| 1’ | P&B | 2021 | Espanha
Direction: Jesús Loniego
 
SEK BUY
Animation| Infantil | 8’ | Cor | 2021 | Livre | Colômbia
Direction: William Cayapur Delgado
 
SONHO SOBRE TELA
Animation | Fantasy | 12’’ | Cor | 2021 | 14 anos | UFRGS – Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul – Porto Alegre/RS
Direction: Juliano Costeira
 
SOU UM VAMPIRO | SOY UN VAMPIRO
Fiction | Fantasy | 14’36’’ | Cor | 2020 | México, EUA
Direction: Sofia Garza-Barba
 
SPLISH SPLASH
Animation | Fantasy, Adventure | 9’12’’ | Cor | 2021 | Indonésia
Direction: Andra Fembriarto
 
SUPER | SÚPER
Fiction | Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | 16’27’’ | Cor | 2020
Direction: Víctor Cruz
 
TRILOGIA DAS BRUXAS 13+ | WITCH TRILOGY 13+
Animation | Horror, Drama | 14’59’’ | Cor | 2019 | Turquia
Direction: Ceylan Özgün Özçelik
 
UMA DE SUPER-HERÓIS | UNA DE SUPERHÉROES
Fiction | Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | 11’23’’ | Cor | 2021| Espanha
Direction: Chon López Solano
 
VALE FANTASMA | PHANTOM VALLEY
Fiction |Drama | 21’13'' | Cor | 2020 | EUA
Direction: Nina Kotyantz
 
VELOCIDADE DE FUGA | ESCAPE VELOCITY
Animation | Science fiction, Fantasy | 7’43’’ | cor | 2019 | Hungria
Direction: Tamás Rebák
 
WOMANEATER
Fiction | Horror | 20’ | cor | 2019 |Natal - RN | Brasil
Direction: Paula Pardillos
 
YABÁ
Fiction| Thriller, Suspense | 12’30’’ | Cor | 2021 | Livre | Brasil
Direction: Rodrigo Sena
 

