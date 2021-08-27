Cinefantasy 2021: Brazilian Genre Fest Reveals Lineup, Honored Guests and More

Our friends at Cinefantasy, the genre film festival in Brazil, have written us to let us know what their plans are for this year's edition and what films made the cut for the lineup.

The lineup includes some familiar titles to ScreenAnarchy. We've spoken highly of Luz: The Flower of Evil and Rendez-Vous in the past. We've listed all nineteen feature films in a gallery down below, every one of them with a trailer!

The bulk of the programming is made up of documentaries and short films which follow with the festival's announcement. This year the festival will be honoring alumni, previous award winner and something of a cinematic icon in Brazil, actress and director Helena Ignez.

12th CINEFANTASY – INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS 119 FILMS FROM 34 COUNTRIES AND PAYS TRIBUTE TO ACTRESS AND DIRECTOR HELENA IGNEZ

***THE BIGGEST AND MOST IMPORTANT FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL IN BRAZIL HAPPENS IN A HYBRID FORMAT FROM SEPTEMBER 9 TO 19 ON THE INNSAIE PLATFORM AND ATTENDANCE SESSIONS AT CINETEATRO SÃO LUIZ (FORTALEZA|CE)

**WORLD PREMIERE OF THE FILM "AS ALMAS QUE DANÇAM NO ESCURO" BY THE AWARDED DIRECTOR MARCOS DEBRITO (CONDADO MACABRO)

**THE FICTION FEATURE FILMS SESSION BRINGS A SELECTION OF 16 TITLES, WITH 15 FILMS UNSEEN AND UNRELEASED IN BRAZIL AND LATIN AMERICA.

**FOR THE FIRST TIME THE CURATORSHIP AND JURY OF A FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL ARE ENTIRELY FORMED BY WOMEN

**VIRTUAL EXHIBITION “ELAS ESTÃO COMIGO”, BY DANIELA TÁVORA, PRESENTS A SERIES OF WORKS ABOUT ARTISTIC RELATIONS AND INFLUENCES THAT WOMEN EXERT IN EACH OTHER'S PATHS.

**DEBATE ABOUT HARASSMENT IN THE FILM INDUSTRY WITH HELENA IGNEZ

**WORKSHOPS ON SCRIPT, CREATIVE PROCESS AND AFROFUTURISM

Acknowledged as the most important fantastic film festival in Brazil and among the largest in Latin America, Cinefantasy reaches its 12th edition with a total amount of 119 films from 34 countries. The event takes place from September 9th to 19th, in a hybrid format, on the Innsaei.TV platform ( https://innsaei.tv/ ) and in-person sessions in Fortaleza, Ceará (Cineteatro São Luiz), with all free programming.

This edition's great honoree is the actress and director Helena Ignez, a Brazilian Cinema complete icon, who received the audience award at the 9th edition of Cinefantasy, with the work "Fakir". The festival celebrates the career of the actress, protagonist of iconic works, such as “O Bandido da Luz Vermelha”, “Copacabana mon Amour”, among others, as well as director of award-winning films such as “Luz nas Trevas – A Volta do Bandido da Luz Vermelha”, “A Moça do Calendário”, “Fakir” , etc. The festival will screen the films “A Miss e o Dinossauro”, “Canção de Baal”, “Feio, Eu?”, “Luz nas Trevas”, “Ossos”, “Poder dos Afetos”, "Reinvenção das Ruas”, and the documentary “A Mulher de Luz Própria” by Sinai Sganzerla, on the SPCine Play platform.

The Fiction Feature Films Session has a total amount of 16 titles, from countries such as Germany, Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Spain, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, United Kingdom, Russia and Thailand, with 15 productions and co-productions unseen and unreleased in Brazil and Latin America.

Curated by Monica Trigo, president of FANTLATAM – Alianza Latinoamericana de Festivaldes de Cine Fantastico, Latin America earn power in this edition with eight feature films. Among the highlights, the World Premiere of the film "As Almas que Dançam no Escuro", by the award-winning director Marcos DeBrito (Condado Macabro); "Jim Button os 13 selvagens", great winner of the Bavarian Film Awards in the Best Youth Film category, directed by Dennis Gansel (The Wave); "Cadaver Exquisito", by Lucía Vassallo; "Días de Luz", a co-production of Central American countries with directors from Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala; the Bolivian film "Anomalia", by Sergio Vargas Paz - elected as best screenplay at the FANTLATAM Grand Prix ceremony (2021); "Rendez-Vous", by Pablo Olmos Arrayales, winner of the main festivals in Mexico and best film and actress at the FANTLATAM Grand Prix (2021), and the award-winning “Carro Rei”, by Renata Pinheiro from Pernambuco, starred by Matheus Nachtergaele.

The Documentary Session brings 09 feature films from countries such as Canada, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, France, Brazil and India, most of them unseen in Brazil. They are: "Kalpavigyan: Uma Jornada Especulativa", by Arunava Gangopadhyay, the first documentary about the history of Bangla Kalpavigyan and the Indian sci-fi; the French "Nós Somos as novas Quimeras", by Mathias Averty, which shows the latest edition of "Feux de Beltane", a secret celebration for Black Metal fans, through a portrait of 6 festival-goers; the Spanish "Arcadeologia", by Mario-Paul Martínez Fabre, follows in the footsteps of the Arcade Vintage association, which aims to preserve the videogame legacy; the Canadian "Paraíso Perverso" by Naddine Madell with an exclusive view of the world from an elite dominatrix, the Goddess Alexandra Snow. It is curated by journalist and documentary filmmaker Flávia Guerra.

While the Short Film Session has a total amount of 86 titles, from 22 countries such as Germany, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, United States, France, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Peru, United Kingdom, Taiwan and Turkey, selected for the 13 competitive sessions, splitted by themes: Horror, Science Fiction, Fantasteen, Fantasy, Student, Fantastic Brazil, Amateur, Fantastic Little Ones, Fantastic Spain and Animation, in addition to world pioneering in the fantastic genre in the Fantastic Women, Fantastic Diversity and Fantastic Black Power sessions. Latin America is also highlighted among the selected short films, with a total amount of 44 titles, among which 36 are Brazilian short films.

For the first time, the curatorship of a fantastic festival is entirely formed by women. The list has fifteen names, including Flávia Guerra (Documentary Feature Films), Graciela Guarani (Fantastic Brazil), Julia Katharine (Fantastic Spain), and Monica Trigo (Fiction Feature Films).

According to Monica Trigo, festival director, “Fantastic cinema is a genre with creative potential that allows travels through unknown and unseen territories, exercises of imagination, but also presents current and needed agendas, so we started the production of the festival bringing the thorny theme of “Harassment in the Film Industry” to the center of our debates. But along the way, the Taliban group has returned to power in Afghanistan and we look to girls and women who may lose their rights to education, work, freedom of movement and life. We leave here our cry for safety and against all forms of discrimination and abuse. We will not remain silent about violence. It's also our role,” she explains.

The jury is also entirely formed by women, a body of 45 judges, including Cíntia Domit Bittar, Claudia Ruiz (Argentina), Cristiane Arenas, Daina Giannecchini, Danny Barbosa, Kátia Coelho, Kátia Nascimento, Malu Andrade, Minom Pinho, Sandra Becerril (Mexico), Sabrina Greve and Simone Matos.

The winners will receive the José Mojica Marins trophy and the João Acaiabe trophy for the Fantastic Black Power category, and the Brazilian productions will compete for several awards from the festival's institutional partners. In addition, the best Brazilian short and feature films will be nominated for the coveted FANTLATAM Award, an international award given by the Alianza Latinoamericana de Festivales de Cine Fantástico.

SIDE ACTIVITIES

The 12th Cinefantasy presents a series of debates and workshops during the event. They are, Film Screenplay Workshop for short films, coordinated by Carissa Vieira (entries here), Creative Process Workshop "Elas Estão Comigo", with Daniela Távora (entries here), Workshop "Afrofuturism: Novas Narrativas" with Karolina Desireé (entries here), the debate "Harassment in the Film Industry- Let's Discuss?", with Helena Ignez, Rosana Alcantara and Simone Matos and mediation by Flavia Guerra (entries here), and the debate "Women in Cinema + Representativity", with Sinai Sganzerla, Kátia Coelho and Cristina Amaral and mediation by Julia Katharine (entries here).

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

The 12th Cinefantasy program also includes the exhibition "Elas Estão Comigo", by Daniela Távora, which takes place online, on the festival's official website (www.cinefantasy.com.br), from September 1st to December 1st.

With the collaboration of guest artists Vanessa Gil, Gisele Ramires, Virgínia Di Lauro, Neide da Cunha Pinto, and Ambrosina Daguerre, the exhibition features a series of works produced in various media such as text, video, drawing and audio on artistic relations and influences that women exert in each other's path. The exhibition is composed of drawings built from allegories dedicated to each one of them.

All programming is available on the website: www.cinefantasy.com.br

Service:

12th CINEFANTASY - September 9th to 19th, 2021

Free access Brazil

Where: São Luiz Cineteatro - On-site

Rua Major Facundo, 500, Centro, Fortaleza – Ceará - Brazil

Free entrance

All side activities are free of charge