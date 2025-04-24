OXY MORONS: Release Date Announced For Dark Comedy That Takes Shots at Big Pharma

Our friends at Entertainment Squad have announced that Sarah Cayce dark comedy, Oxy Morons, will have an on-demand and digital release on June 10th. Considering the state of things in privatized healthcare in some countries it is terribly relative at the moment.

Wayne, a disenchanted logistics worker, becomes ensnared in a drug-smuggling operation gone awry. Facing escalating debts and law enforcement scrutiny, Wayne devises a scheme to steal opioids from his pharmaceutical client, leading to a series of chaotic and unforeseen consequences.​

We see that frequent indie horror actor Jeremy Holm (Brooklyn 45, The Ranger) is in the mix on this one. The full announcement follows.

‘Oxy Morons’ Sets June 10 Release: Crime Comedy Takes on Big Pharma with a Dose of Dark Humor

Entertainment Squad has slated the crime comedy Oxy Morons for an exclusive on-demand and digital release on June 10. Directed by Sarah Cayce (Happily Never After), the film offers a darkly comedic exploration of the pharmaceutical industry's complexities.​

Oxy Morons centers on Wayne, portrayed by Jeremy Sumpter (Friday Night Lights, Peter Pan), a disenchanted logistics worker who becomes ensnared in a drug-smuggling operation gone awry. Facing escalating debts and law enforcement scrutiny, Wayne devises a scheme to steal opioids from his pharmaceutical client, leading to a series of chaotic and unforeseen consequences.​

The ensemble cast includes Laura Ashley Samuels (Modern Family), Jeremy Holm (House of Cards), John Pirruccello (Barry), and Rae Gray (A League of Their Own), each delivering performances that blend depth with sharp comedic timing.​

Produced by Kernel Productions, in collaboration with The Line Film Company, the film presents a narrative that resonates with contemporary audiences. "In an era where corporate accountability and healthcare are teetering on the edge of absurdity, Oxy Morons offers a satirical take on Big Pharma’s role," notes writer Grant Troyer.

Director Sarah Cayce adds, “I signed on to tell a story about drugs, lies, and submarines. I never expected the real world of exploding submarines, Big Pharma scandals, and tomfoolery at the highest levels to be so closely tied to our story - it must be the time to tell truths with big laughs. This cast and crew made a phenomenal movie packed with pills and full of hair-brained heists.”

Entertainment Squad's CEO, Shaked Berenson, emphasizes the film's timely relevance: "Amid ongoing debates about healthcare and corporate ethics, Oxy Morons offers a fresh comedic perspective on these pressing issues."​

This release follows Entertainment Squad's recent success with MIDAS, a film centered on an insurance heist, further solidifying the company's dedication to delivering compelling narratives that challenge societal norms.​

Oxy Morons will be available on major on-demand and digital platforms starting June 10.​