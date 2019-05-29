Watch: First IN FABRIC Trailer May Tear Your Soul Apart

Filmmaker Peter Strickland's stock in trade is displayed in fine fashion in the first trailer for In Fabric.

The trailer looks moody and unsettling, which is exactly what we might expect based on Strickland's previous two films, the deliriously loopy Berberian Sound Studio (2012) and the extremely atmospheric The Duke of Burgundy (2014). Both sumptuous films played very well on theatrical screens, though I could relate more to the former's mysterious turns than the latter's demented ideas about romance.

In Fabric stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, and Gwendoline Christie. Where does Peter Strickland go this time? Here's the official synopsis:

"A lonely woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), recently separated from her husband, visits a bewitching London department store in search of a dress that will transform her life. She's fitted with a perfectly flattering, artery-red gown -- which, in time, will come to unleash a malevolent curse and unstoppable evil, threatening everyone who comes into its path.

"From acclaimed horror director Peter Strickland (the singular auteur behind the sumptuous sadomasochistic romance The Duke of Burgundy and auditory gaillo-homage Berberian Sound Studio) comes a truly nightmarish film, at turns frightening, seductive, and darkly humorous. Channeling voyeuristic fantasies of high fashion and bloodshed, In Fabric is Strickland's most twisted and brilliantly original vision yet."

Watch the trailer below. A24 Films will release the film in the U.S. soon.