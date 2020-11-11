Shudder in December: New CREEPSHOW Special, New LAST DRIVE-IN Special Cap Off The Year

Well, it's been a year, hasn't it? How we celebrate the holidays this year may change with the current climate but one thing is always certain, we will all need a distraction or time away from it all at some point. Let Shudder help!

Shudder announced their December lineup and it is a great combination of yueltide spirits, contemporary standouts and cult classics.

On the yueltide front Shudder has a tonne of great fare in their Unhappy Holidays selection. Blood Beat, Body, Rare Exports and Sheitan lead the pack, including the original Black Christmas, Christmas Evil and Silent Night, Deadly Night 2.

Then there is the Holly Gialli Christmas collection with over a dozon Giallo films including titles from Dario Argento, Lucio Fulci, Lamberto Bava, Michele Soavi, Sergio Martino. There will Christmas specials for Creepshow and The Last Drive-In too.

As far as non-holiday treats go the month kicks off with Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula and Schumacher's The Lost Boys. Current festival standouts Anything For Jackon and A Good Woman is Hard to Find are backed by my friend Juan Diego Escobar Alzate's Luz The Flower of Evil at the end of month.

Everything is listed below with more details in the gallery further down.

DECEMBER 2020 U.S. HIGHLIGHTS

Titles also available on Shudder Canada, UK and ANZ as noted

ALL NEW TITLES FOR DECEMBER

November 30 – new Unhappy Holidays collection additions

BLOOD BEAT (Director: Fabrice A Zaphiratos)

A young woman travels to rural Wisconsin to meet her boyfriend's family and a samurai warrior's spirit possesses her body to go on a bloody killing spree. Starring Helen Benton, Terry Brown, Dana Day (Also available on Shudder Canada)

BODY (Directors: Dan Berk, Robert Olsen)

A darkly funny and twisted journey taking place entirely on one unforgettable Christmas Eve, Body revolves around a trio of college co-eds whose dalliance with breaking-and-entering goes horribly awry. Following a freak accident, the girls find themselves entangled in a Hitchcockian nightmare steeped in tension, suspicion, double-crossing, and murder, where no one is to be trusted and a new twist lies around every corner. From the team behind last year’s Villains. Starring Helen Rogers, Alexandra Turshen, Lauren Molina, Larry Fessenden (Also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK)

RARE EXPORTS (Director: Jalmari Helander)

In this darkly comic gem, it's Christmas Eve in northern Finland, and an archeological dig has just unearthed Santa Claus. But this Santa isn't one you want coming to town. When local children begin disappearing, Pietari and his father capture the mythological being and attempt to sell Santa to the corporation sponsoring the dig. Starring Onni Tommila, Jorma Tommila, Tommi Korpela (Also available on Shudder Canada)

SHEITAN (Director: Kim Chapiron)

On Christmas Eve, a group of guys meet two gorgeous girls who invite them to spend the weekend in the country, where they meet Joseph, a creepy unkempt man whose pregnant wife is hidden in the house. That evening, their innocent Christmas dinner turns into disturbing conversations about sex, satanic possession and incest. Joseph's behavior becomes increasingly erratic and the young friends realize all hell is about to break loose. Starring Vincent Cassel, Olivier Barthelemy, Roxane Mesquida (Also available on Shudder Canada)

December 1

BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA (Director: Francis Ford Coppola)

From Francis Ford Coppola comes the remake of the classic and chilling tale about the devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince who travels from Eastern Europe to 19th century London in search of human love. Starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Tom Waits

THE LOST BOYS (Director: Joel Schumacher)

When a single mother and her two sons move to the sleepy seaside California town of Santa Clara, they discover much more than they anticipated in this visually stunning blend of hip humor, horror and rock 'n' roll about the most compelling group of contemporary vampires ever to put fang to vein. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest

December 2 – new Holly Gialli Christmas collection additions

A Blade in the Dark (Also available on Shudder Canada)

Black Belly of the Tarantula (Also available on Shudder Canada)

The Case of the Bloody Iris (Also available on Shudder Canada)

The Corruption of Chris Miller (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ)

Death Laid an Egg (Also available on Shudder Canada)

The Editor

The Fifth Cord (Also available on Shudder Canada)

New York Ripper (Also available on Shudder Canada)

The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave (Also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK)

The Red Queen Kills Seven Times (Also available on Shudder Canada)

Short Night of Glass Dolls (Also available on Shudder Canada)

Stagefright (Also available on Shudder Canada)

Torso (Also available on Shudder Canada)

Trauma (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ)

Your Vice is a Locked Room (Also available on Shudder Canada)

What Have You Done to Solange (Also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK)

December 3

ANYTHING FOR JACKSON (see gallery for details)

CASTLE FREAK (Director: Tate Steinsiek)

After inheriting a castle from her long-lost-mother, a recently blinded girl learns that her family harbored dark secrets with deadly implications. Starring Clair Catherine, Jake Horowitz, Chris Galust, Emily Sweet (Also available on Shudder Canada)

Note: Castle Freak and VFW were acquired prior to May 2020. Shudder is no longer working with the producer, Cinestate, on any further titles.

December 7

LET THE CORPSES TAN (Directors: Helene Cattet, Bruno Forzani)

A hypnotically stylish, fever dream thriller from the team behind Amer and The Strange Color of Your Body’s Tears. During a beautiful Mediterranean summer, Rhino and his gang steal a cache of gold. They believe they've found the perfect hideout until surprise guests and two cops compromise their plan. Starring Elina Lowensohn, Stephane Ferrara, Bernie Bonvoisin, Hervé Sogne (Also available on Shudder Canada)

VFW (Director: Joe Begos)

A typical night for a group of war veterans at the local VFW turns into an all-out battle for survival when a teenage girl runs into the bar with a bag of stolen drugs. AStarring Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Martin Kove, David Patrick Kelly, Sierra McCormick, Tom Williamson, Travis Hammer, Dora Madison, George Wendt, Fred Williamson (Also available on Shudder Canada)

ZOMBI CHILD (Director: Bertrand Bonello)

Acclaimed French filmmaker Bertrand Bonello brings the zombie film back to its Haitian roots. In 1962, a man is brought back from the dead to work on a sugar cane plantation; many years later, a teen tells her friends her family secret, not suspecting that it will push one of them to commit the irreparable. Starring Louise Labeque, Wislanda Louimat, Katiana Milfort (Also available on Shudder Canada)

December 10

ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORROR Season 2 (see above for details)

December 11 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

JOE BOB SAVES CHRISTMAS (see gallery for details)

December 14

A GOOD WOMAN IS HARD TO FIND (Director: Abner Pastoll)

A recently widowed young mother will go to great lengths to protect her children as she seeks the truth behind her husband's murder. Starring Sarah Bolger, Edward Hogg, Andrew Simpson (Also available on Shudder Canada)

LET US PREY (Director: Brian O'Malley)

A man brought to a police station possesses everyone's darkest secrets. As the cops try to figure out who or what he is, they soon realize deadly retribution awaits anyone who stands in his way. This violent chiller is definitely not for the easily disturbed. Starring Liam Cunningham, Pollyanna McIntosh, Bryan Larkin (Also available on Shudder Canada)

December 17

THE PALE DOOR (see gallery for details)

December 18

A CREEPSHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL (see gallery for details)

December 21

LUZ: THE FLOWER OF EVIL (Director: Juan Diego Escobar Alzate)

El Señor, the leader of a small cult in the mountains, returns one day to his village with a child who is purported to be the new messiah. But when only pain and destruction befall the community, El Señor finds himself under attack from his own followers, including his three daughters, whose burgeoning femininity has already caused them to question their faith. Equally mystical and terrifying, LUZ: THE FLOWER OF EVIL is a fantasy folk horror film where tranquility belies a simmering evil. Starring Yuri Vargas, Conrado? Osorio, Andrea Esquivel, Sharon Guzman, Jim Munoz (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ)

THE SOUL COLLECTOR (Director: Harold Holscher)

In an attempt to start a new life with his young, fragmented family, bankrupt William Ziel returns to the farm he inherited from his estranged father. Lazarus, the farmhand who took care of William's father in his lonely final hours, reappears soon after William, Sarah, and adopted daughter Mary arrive. A supposed chance meeting between Mary and Lazarus develops into a bond between two kindred spirits. But Lazarus carries a dark secret: a demon child with an insatiable appetite for human souls ... and now the Ziels’ newfound domesticity is placed at unfathomable risk. Starring Tshamano Sebe, Inge Beckmann, Keita Luna (Also available on Shudder Canada)