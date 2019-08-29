Brooklyn Horror 2019: First Wave of Title Announced, DANIEL ISN'T REAL, THE LONG WALK And 1BR Are Coming to Town

Our friends at The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival are doing really good things in the New York burrough. In the short time that they have been around they have become a dependable source for catching the current hits of the festival circuit, while bringing new and exciting films, titles that would often grace avant garde selections in other festivals. There is always something to catch up with and something else to discover at this festival.

The festival has just announced its first wave and it is a doozy. Festival hits include Daniel Isn't Real, Girl on the Third Floor, The Long Walk (knowing Mattie Do's pedigree so far, we predict good things) and 1BR.

The festival has a Brazilian sidebar that should be interesting for fans of LatAm genre cinema. While speaking of the LatAm region be sure not to miss the Argentine black comedy Rock, Paper and Scissors. I saw it last year at a film market and is the blackest of black comedies.

We see that our friends at The Miskatonic Institute are presenting conversation with filmmaker Karen Arthur during the festival. There will also be a screening of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with a live-score by NYC-based duo The Flushing Remonstrance.

The announcement follows with an exhaustive gallery of all titles in the first wave. Get your festival badges here

The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival returns to bring the best and most provocative horror cinema to local screens across Brooklyn from October 17th - 24th! We’re proud to announce wave one of the lineup, which includes premieres from around the globe and spotlights films that push the boundaries and expectations of the horror genre. Embracing Brooklyn’s genre prowess more than ever before, BHFF will showcase two films that have roots firmly planted in the borough: the opening night film, THE BEACH HOUSE, Jeffrey A. Brown’s directorial debut that was made with a largely BK-based crew, and as centerpiece, DANIEL ISN’T REAL, director Adam Egypt Mortimer’s psychological masterwork that was filmed entirely in Brooklyn. And in the general program, BHFF is set to unveil feature films from a multitude of countries, including Laos, Sweden, Argentina and France, as well as bring back its special Fear In Focus sidebar, first introduced with BHFF 2017’s Fear In Focus: Mexico lineup, to this time shine a light on three excellent and innovative new Brazilian horror films. “Since day one, we’ve dedicated Brooklyn Horror to defying the expectations of horror fans and naysayers alike with films that challenge the genre and reinvent its classic tropes, and 2019’s program does that in spades,” says BHFF Senior Programmer Matt Barone. “From wild new variations on haunted houses and the living dead to time-traveling ghosts and erotically charged ghouls, the films that we’re showing this year further prove what die-hard fans have long known: Horror is, and always will be, the most progressive genre in all of film.’ BHFF 2019’s second wave of programming, including the final batch of features and the festival’s entire shorts lineup, will be revealed in mid-September. Until then, here’s your first look at what promises to be the fest’s most exciting year to date: This year's poster was created by Richard Smykowski and Brendan Meadows featuring model Keenan Tracey.Richard Smykowski and Photographer Brendan Meadows teamed up for the third time to create their possession inspired poster art for the fourth annual Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. They previously collaborated on the marketing artwork for Channel Zero and the fourth season of The Magicians. Richard is based out of Woodstock, NY, as a freelance Art Director with YouTube. Brenden currently resides in Vancouver and Los Angeles. His work will be on display November 9 - December 31 in Toronto at the Dylan Ellis Gallery.