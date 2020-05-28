Exclusive Trailer: JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY Leads Arrow Video Channel June Additions

We've got your first look at the Arrow Video Channel's June additions to their streaming services in the US & UK, and cult film fans are in for a treat! First up is a Miguel Llansó's (Crumbs) second feature, the wild, retro-futurist conspiracy adventure film, Jesus Shows You The Way To The Highway, which will be streaming exclusively on the Arrow Video Channel. Check out the brand new art and exclusive trailer below! Arrow Video describes the film as:

The year is 2035, and Special Agent Gagano (Daniel Tadesse, Crumbs) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin (Gerda-Annette Allikas). Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA's operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilising the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it's too late.

Along with Jesus, Arrow will be adding the following recent Blu-ray releases to the streaming service:

The Woman (UK/US)

Bloodtide (UK/US)

Dream Demon (UK/US)

White Fire (UK/US)

The Stuff (US)

These films join a growing library of cult and genre classics as Arrow expands their streaming footprint. Not only can most of Arrow's previous film releases be found on the channel, but fans can expect much of the bonus content that has become their calling card and the reason Arrow is considered the gold standard in cult home video. In addition to that, Arrow gave us this tease of their future plans:

In the coming months the Arrow Video Channel will be adding more cult classics from East Asia including a collection of the Japanese classic Gamera movies and American made horrors such as Creepshow 2, Children of the Corn, and Lake Michigan Monster. In addition to crowd pleasing cult movies on the service, the Arrow Video Channel will continue to give you an exclusive platform to brand new genre offerings from around the globe.



The Arrow Video Channel also hosts a growing collection of documentaries, interviews and never-before-seen content from the Arrow Video archives, as well as newly-produced material. These documentaries will breathe new life on the Arrow Video Channel, giving movie fans an immersive look into the creation of many cult movie classics such as Donnie Darko and Hellraiser. The service will be updated regularly with new content, new curation focus and never-before-seen content, all hand-picked by the Arrow Video team.

The Arrow Video Channel is available in the US and UK via Apple TV, and in the UK through Amazon Video. New subscribers get a 30 day free trial of the service, and it looks well worth it!