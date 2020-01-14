More BLACK WIDOW Video Action: Oscar Nominees At Work

What I love about a new, "special look" at Marvel's Black Widow is that it features three women who have all been recently nominated for Academy Awards, but it doesn't say that Oscar nominees will be kicking butt.

Scarlett Johannson (Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Rachel Weisz (nominated for last year's The Favourite, winner for 2010's The Constant Gardener) are joined by David Harbour as one big, Vussian (excuse me, the accents are thick around here, that should be Russian) family, fighting crime with their superpowers and what not.

Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) directs. Black Widow will be released in U.S. theaters on May 1. Watch the latest video below.