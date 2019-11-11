SHIVERS 2019 Features Another Goosebump-inducing Line-up

In directing duo Seth Ickerman's Blood Machines, you get treated to some of the most impressive visuals of 2019, accompanied by a pulse-pounding soundtrack by carpenter Brut. A loose follow-up to their earlier collaboration Turbo Killer (which will be shown as a short before the feature), the 50-minute film follows the crew of a space-ship who manage to shoot down a drone with a faulty AI. To their surprise, a ghost emerges from the drone, and as the entity (who looks like a beautiful naked woman) flies off into space, the crew give chase. And that's when things get psychedelic... This will be the first showing in Germany, and I can very much recommand catching this on as big a screen as possible.

In his review, Peter Martin states the following:

It feels like something that was lost in late 1979, discovered again in 1983, and then finished today. (...) Anyone who enjoys and/or merely appreciates darkly ambitious sci-fi spectacles will find nourishment from Blood Machines.

Also, the Ickerman team was kind enough to design the festival's poster this year. Neat!