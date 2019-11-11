Morbido Coverage Zombie Movies International Features Weird Videos Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

SHIVERS 2019 Features Another Goosebump-inducing Line-up

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
For the past few years I've written an alert of sorts about Germany's genre film festival Shivers, in the city of Konstanz. each time, the reason has been that the fest's line-up was unusually strong. In 2018 the festival allowed me to be on the jury for the short films, but I ended up seeing every single film at the festival (making it a point to catch up later with any I missed).

Well, guess what: this year's edition is no exception. It's a small festival, but holy shit does it kick ass HARD. How hard? Well, it starts with Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit and ends with a screening of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. That's an indication of how hard.

But there is plenty to see, and if you're in the neighborhood I do urge you to check it out. A few highlights follow below.

Also, for more information you can go to the SHIVERS website, where you can see the entire feature program and buy tickets.

