Panama Horror Film Fest 2021: Fifth Edition Goes Digital With LUZ: FLOWER OF EVIL, MATAR AL DRAGON And RENDEZ-VOUS

Now that the Americas are nearly a year into this global shit show we've seen how festivals managed to put on their events despite the health crisis. With the World on the road to recovery we're not quite ready to gather en masse so festivals like Panama Horror Film Fest have accepted that the digital option is better than not having a festival at all.

Panama Horror Film Fest is run by my friends Sol and Jota, from the indie horror flick Diablo Rojo PTY. They are taking their burgeoning festival to the digital realm through local platform CineBunker.com. With their program Panama Horror Film Fest is bringing some of the best Latin American genre cinema from previous years and feeding the insationable need for horror in their community.

At the end of the month they're hosting their fifth editon - dubbed the Camp-at-home edition - a week's worth of LatAm features and short film programs. The feature film program includes Luz: The Flower of Evil, Matar al dragon, Rendez-Vous, Crystal Eyes, Zombies in the Sugar Cane Field and a screening of their own film Diablo Rojo PTY on the final night of the fest.

Free events for everyone will be held on the festival's YouTube channel

Full disclosure: In previous years I have consulted for the Panama Horror Film Fest when possible and this year I am on one of the juries in a Latin American category.