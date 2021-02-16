Panama Horror Film Fest 2021: Fifth Edition Goes Digital With LUZ: FLOWER OF EVIL, MATAR AL DRAGON And RENDEZ-VOUS
Now that the Americas are nearly a year into this global shit show we've seen how festivals managed to put on their events despite the health crisis. With the World on the road to recovery we're not quite ready to gather en masse so festivals like Panama Horror Film Fest have accepted that the digital option is better than not having a festival at all.
Panama Horror Film Fest is run by my friends Sol and Jota, from the indie horror flick Diablo Rojo PTY. They are taking their burgeoning festival to the digital realm through local platform CineBunker.com. With their program Panama Horror Film Fest is bringing some of the best Latin American genre cinema from previous years and feeding the insationable need for horror in their community.
At the end of the month they're hosting their fifth editon - dubbed the Camp-at-home edition - a week's worth of LatAm features and short film programs. The feature film program includes Luz: The Flower of Evil, Matar al dragon, Rendez-Vous, Crystal Eyes, Zombies in the Sugar Cane Field and a screening of their own film Diablo Rojo PTY on the final night of the fest.
Free events for everyone will be held on the festival's YouTube channel.
Full disclosure: In previous years I have consulted for the Panama Horror Film Fest when possible and this year I am on one of the juries in a Latin American category.
Panama Horror Film Fest presents its fifth edition Camp-at-home. This year we bring terror to your home.From Sunday February 21st to Saturday February 27th you can enjoy 11 feature films and more than 60 short films.This year, like other editions, we place special emphasis on Latin American productions with feature films such as Luz, the Flower of Evil by the Colombian director Juan Diego Escobar Alzate, Matar al Dragón directed by the Argentine Jimena Monteoliva, Rendez-Vous by the Mexican Pablo Olmos Arrayales and the documentaries La Venganza de Jairo about the Colombian cult film director Jairo Pinilla or El Psicópata, chronicles of an unsolved case, by the Costa Rican Estefani Céspedez.We have seven different sessions of short films where we highlight a program of Central American horror works, with "Hidden in the Darkness" by the Guatemalan Romeo Lopez Aldana, or "Estanislao" by the Panamanians Jairo Ramos and Rodrigo Quintero, among other works.All our official programming can be seen on the Panamanian platform CineBunker.com in all Panamanian territory but we have free activities with international access on our YouTube channel and through zoom. To know our programming, visit our website: www.panamahorrorfilmfest.org or our networks https://www.instagram.com/panamahorrorfilmfest/.
