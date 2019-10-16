Montreal Nouveau Coverage Hollywood Interviews Superhero Movies Trailers Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Tallgrass 2019: 5 Can't Miss Picks from Wichita's Top-Tier Fest

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

Have you ever been to a film festival in Kansas?

Chances are that part of the festival circuit may have evaded a fair few of you. But anyone who has been to Wichita's Tallgrass Film Festival can tell you it's a shame if you haven't been. Tallgrass is quickly rising through the ranks of regional festivals to become the must-go film festival for the Midwest. While their stubbornly independent programming has expanded a bit in the last couple years to include a few more films with distribution, the quality level is top notch and they still pride themselves on playing some of the year's best undiscovered gems. We took a peek at the festival's program and selected 5 can't-miss picks covering both the slightly bigger and somewhat smaller films on offer.

The fest kicks off tonight and more info can be found at their website.

Red, White & Wasted

Directors Sam B. Jones and Andrei Bowden-Schwartz take you deep into red state territory with this look at a family who love to drive big trucks in deep mud. This visceral documentary premiered at Tribeca.

Bonus Pick: If you like the sound of Red, White & Wasted, don't miss Davy Rothbart's truly stunning decades-spanning documentary 17 Blocks.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsTallgrass

More about First Love

More about In Fabric

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.