Tallgrass 2019: 5 Can't Miss Picks from Wichita's Top-Tier Fest
Have you ever been to a film festival in Kansas?
Chances are that part of the festival circuit may have evaded a fair few of you. But anyone who has been to Wichita's Tallgrass Film Festival can tell you it's a shame if you haven't been. Tallgrass is quickly rising through the ranks of regional festivals to become the must-go film festival for the Midwest. While their stubbornly independent programming has expanded a bit in the last couple years to include a few more films with distribution, the quality level is top notch and they still pride themselves on playing some of the year's best undiscovered gems. We took a peek at the festival's program and selected 5 can't-miss picks covering both the slightly bigger and somewhat smaller films on offer.
The fest kicks off tonight and more info can be found at their website.
Red, White & Wasted
Directors Sam B. Jones and Andrei Bowden-Schwartz take you deep into red state territory with this look at a family who love to drive big trucks in deep mud. This visceral documentary premiered at Tribeca.
Bonus Pick: If you like the sound of Red, White & Wasted, don't miss Davy Rothbart's truly stunning decades-spanning documentary 17 Blocks.