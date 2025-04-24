Brussels 2025: Highlights and Award Winners from the 9th BIF Market Industry Showcase

In the shadow of Brussels’ iconic Atomium, the BIF Market, running in conjunction with the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, celebrated its ninth edition last week, hosting no fewer than 50 projects in various stages of development across a five-day industry extravaganza that ran from April 14-18. For those unable to attend in person, the market's online meeting platform remains active until May 3.

38 Hatching Ravens were pitched, referring to projects in mid-stage development, alongside 6 Raven Eggs - projects yet to secure 20% of their budget - together with 12 Belgian pitches in the Fantastic Pitchbox session, which were presented exclusively in French.

In addition to the pitches, the BIF Market put on a wide variety of industry presentations, panels, and discussions over the course of Holy Week, helping attendees navigate and comprehend the intricate workings of industry financing, production, distribution and exhibition.

An info-session on Belgian Funding Mechanisms kicked off the week, breaking down the nation’s numerous government funding institutions, including Screen Brussels, Screen Flanders, the Film & Audiovisual Fund of WBF, and many more.

Later that day, no fewer than 12 different Fantastic film festivals from around the world were given the opportunity to present their festival to the attending fledgling filmmakers, from established events including Fantastic Fest, Neuchatel, Nightvisions, and BeyondFest, to burgeoning showcases like Carcosian Film Night and Croatia’s Avant-Garde Horror & Fantasy Film Festival.

A number of other established institutions, ranging from Sitges to Strasbourg, Fantastic Pavilion to European Genre Forum took part in a panel discussion dissecting the genre festival and market landscape in 2025. Panels discussing International Funding Mechanisms, Sales Agents, and Green Practices were also featured in a packed schedule that also made time for field trips to a local post-production studio, networking mixers, fine dining experiences, and - of course- a karaoke night.

Projects hailed from all over the world. In addition to the dozen locally sourced entries, collectives from across Europe, and as far afield as Uruguay, Columbia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Mongolia arrived in the Belgian capital to share their unique visions.

Each project had the opportunity to deliver a five-minute on-stage presentation to a room packed with international industry professionals, and then book a one-on-one in-person meeting with any of the registered attendees. The atmosphere was vibrant, inspiring, and hugely positive throughout the week, but come Friday, tough decisions had to be made, and a number of tantalising winners were singled out during Friday’s raucous awards ceremony.

BIF Market 2025

Hatching Ravens Competition:

BE DIGITAL Award (Winner receives €5,000 in post-production services)

Black Water (Agua Negra) - dir. Santiago Ventura

This crime thriller from Spain/Uruguay follows Mara, a talented young swimmer, who moves to the big city to train with a former champion, only for their driven, passionate bond to take a dangerous turn. Part of the Showcase Uruguay/ACAU

Sondr Award (Winner receives €5,000 in post-production services)

Bobby Baxter - dir. Sergio Gridelli

A live-action, animation hybrid chronicles the six remaining inhabitants of a small dead-end town, began life as a one-man stage play, written and performed by Thomas Dudkiewicz, who remains on board as co-director. Part of the Netherlands Showcase

UFX STUDIOS Award (Winner receives €5,000 in post-production services)

Möbius - dir. Richard Raaphorst

The latest from the creator of Frankenstein’s Army sees a brilliant scientist on the verge of a world-changing breakthrough when a freak accident kills her manipulative partner. When he inexplicably returns, her grip on reality begins to slip. Part of the Netherlands Showcase

IBERSERIES & PLATINO INDUSTRIA Award (Winner receives the opportunity to pitch at Iberseries & Platino Industria, Madrid)

Lux Noctis - dir. Damiana Acuña

Far and away one of the most accomplished projects in the market, this visually striking folk horror tale depicts a rural matriarchal society, whose members engage in a series of increasingly horrifying coming-of-age rituals, and have all taken a vow of silence. Part of Showcase Mexico

FESTIVAL EUROPEEN DU FILM FANTASTIQUE DE STRASBOURG Award (Winner receives the opportunity to present at Eurogenre Market, FEFFS)

Asphalt (Asfaltos) - dir. Minos Nikolakakis

In a bizarre parallel version of contemporary Greece, giant cracks begin appearing in the highways. At the same moment, a lowly asphalt worker suddenly switches bodies with that of his boss. As he attempts to solve the mystery and fend off his violent doppelgänger, a great mystery emerges. Part of Showcase International

FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE CINEMA FANTASTIC DE CATALUNYA Award (Winner receives the opportunity to present at Sitges FanLab)

The Advent (O Advento) - dir. Gonçalo Almeida

A young woman flees her traumatic life in Lisbon, seeking refuge at a remote pig farm. When the farm owners are revealed to be beholden to horrifying beliefs and traditions, she allies with a young female farmhand in a last-gasp effort to save themselves from an apocalyptic fate. Part of Showcase International

Belgian Fantastic Pitchbox Awards:

ARPI Award (Winner receives an exclusive three-month mentorship program within its incubator)