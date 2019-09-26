EXTRA ORDINARY, THE NIGHTINGALE, DANIEL ISN'T REAL and More Highlights of Celluloid Screams 2019

Hold on to your proverbial (or literal) pants, Sheffield. The juggernaut that is Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival is coming up fast (October 24th-27th to be exact), and do they have a treasure trove of film greatness for you. From horror comedies Extra Ordinary, Tone-Deaf and Little Monsters, to more serious scares in The Nightingale, Something Else and Bliss, to a couple of film surprises, our friends Celluloid Screams have something for even the most discerning horror film fan.

There are a few weekend passes left, and single tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 28th. So peruse the amazing line-up in the press release below, and get ready for an amazing weekend.

CELLULOID SCREAMS HORROR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2019 PROGRAMME!

Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival has been delighting film fans since 2009, delivering shocks and scares with the very best in new and classic horror cinema from around the globe. The eleventh edition of Celluloid Screams runs from the 24th to the 27th of October 2019 at the Showroom Cinema, Sheffield and will present 17 feature films, each with an accompanying short film.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s in store for Celluloid Screams 2019…

THURSDAY 24th OCTOBER

OPENING GALA: TONE-DEAF

Director: Richard Bates Jr. | USA | 2019 | 83 mins

After losing her job and ending her latest dysfunctional relationship, a young woman rents a country house for a weekend getaway but soon falls foul of the house’s owner, an embittered widower (Robert Patrick) whose psychotic tendencies are veering dangerously out of control.

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR

Director: Travis Stevens | USA | 2019 | 93 mins

Don (played by former professional wrestler Phil “CM Punk” Brooks) attempts to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans in this highly unconventional take on the haunted house film.





FRIDAY 25th OCTOBER

HARPOON

Director: Rob Grant | Canada | 2019 | 83 mins

Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances.



ANTRUM: THE DEADLIEST FILM EVER MADE (UK PREMIERE)

Director: David Amito, Michael Laicini | Canada | 2018 | 95 mins

ANTRUM is a feature-length film shot in the late 1970s. A string of bizarre incidents surrounding the film, including a blaze at a cinema screening in Budapest in 1988 resulting in the deaths of 56 people in attendance, have contributed to the belief that the film itself is cursed. After a riot at a screening in San Francisco, the film vanished without a trace. Else Films has successfully located the only known copy of the film in existence. This is that film.



EXTRA ORDINARY

Director: Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman | Ireland/Belgium | 2019 | 94 mins

Rose, a sweet and lonely small town driving instructor who must use her supernatural ‘talent’ to save the daughter of a local man from a washed up rock-star looking to use her in a satanic ritual that will reignite his fame.



CELLULOID SCREAMS SECRET FILM 1

Director: TBC | TBC | TBC | TBC mins

The festival’s annual tradition of secret screenings continues in 2019. This year we present two mystery movies that are revealed to the audience mere moments before they begin.



CORPORATE ANIMALS

Director: Patrick Brice | USA | 2019 | 86 mins

A teambuilding exercise in a cave system in New Mexico goes horribly wrong for a group of employees in this hilarious horror comedy from the director of Creep.

SATURDAY 26th OCTOBER

OUTBACK (International Premiere)

Director: Mike Green | Australia | 2019 | 86 mins

A young couple on holiday in Australia make the mistake of deviating from their itinerary and an unplanned excursion to Ayers Rock leaves them stranded at the mercy of the Australian outback.

MAKING MONSTERS (UK Premiere)

Director: Justin Harding, Rob Brunner | Canada | 2019 | 90 mins

When a celebrity couple famed for their YouTube scare-prank channel are invited to a friend’s converted church in the countryside for a weekend getaway, a series of startling events unfold that spiral them into an inexplicable nightmare.

THE NIGHTINGALE

Director: Jennifer Kent | Australia, USA, Canada | 2018 | 136 mins

Set in 1825 in the British penal colony of Van Diemen's Land (now the Australian state of Tasmania), ‘The Nightingale’ follows a young convict woman seeking revenge for a terrible act of violence committed against her family.

COME TO DADDY

Director: Ant Timpson | Canada/New Zealand/Ireland/USA | 2019 | 93 mins

Thirty-something hipster Norval Greenwood (Elijah Wood) travels to the coastal home of his estranged father to reconcile their past, but soon discovers the real reason for his father’s impromptu invitation.

BLISS

Director: Joe Begos | USA | 2019 | 80 mins

A brilliant painter facing the worst creative block of her life turns to anything she can to complete her masterpiece, spiraling into a hallucinatory hellscape of drugs, sex, and murder in the sleazy underbelly of Los Angeles.

SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER

WHY DON’T YOU JUST DIE!

Director: Kirill Sokolov | Russia | 2018 | 95 mins

Andrei, a detective and the world’s most horrible father, brings together a terrible group of people in his apartment: his resentful actress daughter, an angry thug, and a cheated cop. Each one of them has a reason to want revenge in this frenetic, hyper-violent horror thriller.

DANIEL ISN’T REAL

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer | USA | 2019 | 96 mins

A troubled college freshman, Luke, suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel to help him cope.

SOMETHING ELSE

Director: Jeremy Gardner, Christian Stella | USA | 2019 | 83 mins

For small-town bar owner Hank (Jeremy Gardner), his 10-year relationship with Abby (Brea Grant) has been storybook-quality. Abby, however, wants more: marriage, to be exact, which Hank doesn’t seem ready to initiate anytime soon. As a result, she leaves him without so much as a note or any subsequent communication. Hank is crushed. Even worse, Abby’s departure seemingly triggers the arrival of an unseen monster that claws at Hank’s front door at night. As the nocturnal threat intensifies, Hank must figure out how to not only save his relationship, but also himself.

CELLULOID SCREAMS SECRET FILM 2

Director: TBC | TBC | TBC | TBC mins

The second of two mystery films for Celluloid Screams 2019. Previous years have seen sneak peeks and premieres of Paranormal Activity, The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Almost Human - the only way to find out what’s in store is to buy a ticket.

CLOSING GALA: LITTLE MONSTERS

Director: Abe Forsythe | Australia/United Kingdom/USA | 2019 | 94 mins

A washed-up musician teams up with a kindergarten teacher and a kids TV personality to protect a group of young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.