GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR: Check Out This Wicked Alternate Poster
Travis Stevens' debut horror feature Girl on the Third Floor will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on January 7th, 2020, from Dark Sky Films. With the announcement of the home video release an alternate poster had been released on Friday but technical difficulties forbade us from getting this to you until this morning.
Like any cinephile you all know how much we love great posters. This alternate is no exception. This will appear on the inside sleeve of the DVD.
Bursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn), that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won't be so easy to renovate after all....
