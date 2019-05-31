Cannes Coverage Superhero Movies Cult Movies Top 10 Lists Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: IN FABRIC Catalogue Quad



With its faded early 1970s colours, and torn pages, the Quad-Style poster for Peter Strickland's In Fabric is on brand. The film itself has vast, deep elements of catalogue page fetishization, layout, and advertisement of a bygone era of British retail.

A nice touch is the jagged shear cut between the image, the Q&A tour, and the credit block below. Speaking of which, it is rare these days to have this much small text on a movie poster, and rarer still to have a speaking tour with a release of the film.

But all of these elements fit together nicely in this key art package. There is even an 'entry' on the dress style that mentions Denly & Saper's, the demonic department store at the centre of the film.

Bravo!

