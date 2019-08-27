GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR Trailer: Some Houses Don't Like to be Fussed With

Travis Stevens' excellent haunted renovation gem Girl on the Third Floor is making its rounds on the international genre circuit. It just bowed at Arrow Video Frightfest in London this past weekend and we expect to see it show up at other festivals in the months to come.

Don Koch tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans.

Stevens, a long time producer of some of our favorite indie genre flicks over the years, took to the director's chair for this, his first feature film to deliver an ooey gooey, sexy and sleazy lesson on how to make a first impression. It's quite good.

And now the full trailer is here, starting slow then picks up the pace towards the end, indicative of the throttling decent into horror that his film delivers. Enjoy it below.