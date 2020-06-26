Arrow Video Shows Us The Way This September With Fukasaku, Miike, MALLRATS, Llansó, and IVANSXTC
September will be another banner month for Arrow Video! This fall sees a 25th anniversary edition of Kevin Smith's slacker classic, Mallrats (US/CAN), a box set of both Fukasaku Kinji and Takashi Miike's versions of Graveyard of Honor (US/CAN/UK), a special edition of Miquel Llansó's Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (with his debut feature Crumbs as a bonus, US/CAN/UK), and Bernard Rose's (Candyman) 2000 indie drama, Ivansxtc (US/CAN/UK).
Check out the details and some gorgeous artwork below!
THEY’RE NOT THERE TO SHOP. THEY’RE NOT THERE THERE TO WORK. THEY’RE JUST THERE.
Following the smash success of his first feature, Clerks, Kevin Smith returned with Mallrats. Spawning a raft of characters and in-jokes that Smith would carry throughout his career, the film continued the one-of-a-kind comedic world known as the View Askewniverse.
Simultaneously dumped by their girlfriends, comic book obsessive Brodie (Jason Lee) and best friend TS (Jeremy London) plan to ease the pain of their losses by taking take a trip to the local mall. Amongst shoppers, they discover the mall is being used as the venue for a dating show, in which TS’s girlfriend Brandi is the star. Hatching a plan to win back their significant others, Brodie and TS enlist the help of professional delinquents Jay and Silent Bob to hijack the gameshow in a bid to win back Brandi. Meanwhile, Brodie carries out his own mission to make good his relationship with Rene (Shannen Doherty), who has attracted the attentions of his nemesis Shannon (Ben Affleck).
Featuring a cast including Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck, who would go on to be recurring collaborators in Smith’s movies, Mallrats celebrates its 25th Anniversary in this limited edition set boasting a brand new restoration and hours of bonus content.
LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
Brand new restoration by Arrow Films of both the Theatrical and Extended cuts of the film, approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein.
Newly assembled TV cut of the film featuring hilarious overdubbing to cover up profanity
High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations
Collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Philip Kemp
Fold out poster featuring replica blueprints for ‘Operation Drive-by’ and ‘Operation Dark Knight’
DISC ONE – THEATRICAL AND EXTENDED CUTS
Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Audio commentary with director Kevin Smith, producer Scott Mosier, archivist Vincent Pereira, and actors Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Jason Mewes
Brand new introduction to the film by Kevin Smith
My Mallrat Memories – and all-new interview with Kevin Smith
A newly filmed tribute to producer Jim Jacks by Kevin Smith
Brand new interview with actor Jason Mewes
Brand new interview with Cinematographer David Klein
Hollywood of the North: A newly produced animated making-of documentary featuring Minnesota crew members who worked on the film
Deleted Scenes – Kevin Smith and Vincent Pereira discuss deleted scenes and sequences originally cut from the film
Outtakes and behind the scenes footage
Cast interviews from the original set
Erection of an Epic: The making of Mallrats – archival retrospective with cat and crew looking at the making and release of the film.
Q&A with Kevin Smith – archival Q&A filmed for the 10th anniversary
Build Me Up Buttercup music video
Stills galleries
Theatrical Trailer
DISC TWO – TV CUT
Newly assembled TV cut of the film featuring hilarious overdubbing to cover up profanity
Original stereo audio
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Brand new introduction to the TV cut by director Kevin Smith
Stills gallery of the comic books featured in the film’s opening sequence
Easter eggs