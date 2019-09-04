Telluride Horror Show 2019: First Wave Announced, Includes 1BR, GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR And Job Bob Briggs

Sure, Telluride, Colorado has that big fancy international film festival but for the folks who matter the real prime gig is the Telluride Horror Show in October.

During the second weekend of the month, the festival will celebrate its tenth anniversary this year and host a bounty of genre goodness. The first wave of films were announced today and already we can tell that this will be a hot ticket event.

In just his first wave alone you get 1BR, Girl on the Third Floor, Canadian horror flick She Never Died and The Wretched. Also representing Canada at the festival so far this year are Justin Harding and Rob Brunner's Making Monsters, Brandon Christensen's Z and N'cee van Heerden's short film Q.I.

On top of that Joe Bob Briggs is bringing his How Rednecks Saved Hollywood show to the Telluride Horror Show and will also host a tenth anniversary screening of Tukcer & Dale Vs. Evil. Eli Craig's film played at the inagural event and will return to town for a Q&A with Briggs after the show.

This is just the first wave and it is already shaping up to be another great year at the Telluride Horror Show.

The full press release is below.

10th Annual Telluride Horror Show Announces First Wave of Films & Guests

Joe Bob Briggs with TUCKER & DALE VS. EVIL, Film Premieres & much more to come!

TELLURIDE, CO (September 4, 2019) - Telluride Horror Show has released the first wave for its 10th Anniversary film festival, scheduled for October 11-13, 2019 in Telluride, Colorado. The first wave includes horror icon Joe Bob Briggs, a TUCKER & DALE VS. EVIL tribute, the first round of special guests, and several returning filmmakers with feature and short films making their U.S. and Colorado Premieres.

Joe Bob Briggs will bring his "How Rednecks Saved Hollywood" show to the Telluride Horror Show and will also host a special 10th Anniversary presentation of TUCKER & DALE VS. EVIL, which screened at the inaugural Telluride Horror Show in 2010 and is considered one of the best redneck movies and horror comedies of all time. Director Eli Craig will be in attendance after the screening to answer questions from Joe Bob Briggs and the audience.

Kelly Link will serve as this year's Guest Author, leading "Creepy Campfire Tales" (the festival's public reading), as well as participating in a book signing and conversation with returning Guest Author Jeremy Robert Johnson (Entropy in Bloom, In the River, Skullcrack City). Link is the author of the collections Stranger Things Happen, Magic for Beginners, Pretty Monsters, and Pulitzer finalist Get in Trouble.

Guest Artist Joshua Hoffine will share new work and will present a slideshow of his renowned horror photography, along with a teaser for his forthcoming film NIGHT OF THE HATCHET MAN. A limited number of signed prints will be available at the festival.

Fangoria's Meredith Borders rounds out the first wave of special guests, returning as a Guest Host.

FEATURE FILMS / First Wave

1BR

USA | 2019 | 90 min | Director: David Marmor

COLORADO PREMIERE

After leaving behind a painful past to follow her dreams, Sarah scores the perfect Hollywood apartment. But something is not right. Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it's too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity...or be trapped forever in an existential hell.

Girl on the Third Floor

USA | 2019 | 93 min | Director: Travis Stevens

COLORADO PREMIERE

Bursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn) that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won't be so easy to renovate after all....

Making Monsters

Canada | 2019 | 82 min | Directors: Justin Harding & Rob Brunner

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Justin Harding (Director) and Alana Elmer (Lead Actor)

When a celebrity couple famed for their YouTube scare-prank channel are invited to a friend's converted church in the countryside for a weekend getaway, a series of startling events unfold that spiral them into an inexplicable nightmare. Festival alum Justin Harding returns with his first feature film. His short films Point of View, Kookie, and Latched were all official Telluride Horror Show selections.

Mutant Blast

Portugal | 2019 | 83 min | Director: Fernando Alle

COLORADO PREMIERE

From Troma Entertainment: After a scientific experiment goes horribly wrong and results in a zombie apocalypse, a fearless soldier named Maria has to partner up with TS-347, a man with superhuman strength and Pedro, a survivor who battles zombies as hard as he's battling his hangover. It's up to Maria to lead a quest to a safe place before a nuclear bomb threatens to wipe out the entire city!

Sator

USA | 2019 | 85 min | Director: Jordan Graham

U.S. PREMIERE

Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them.

She Never Died

Canada | 2019 | 90 min | Director: Audrey Cummings

COLORADO PREMIERE

Lacey, a socially detached loner is cursed with immortality and a never-ending tedium of existence. In her attempts to keep her compulsions in check, she seeks out the darkest souls humanity has to offer. Lacey must now face her own inner demons while simultaneously finding her next meal. The female-driven follow-up to He Never Died, an official selection at the 2015 Telluride Horror Show.

The Wretched

USA | 2019 | 95 min | Directors: Brett Pierce & Drew Pierce

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Brett & Drew Pierce (Directors)

A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parents' imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand-year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door. From the directors of Deadheads. Their short film Smush! A DeadHeads Short was an official Telluride Horror Show selection.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

USA | 2010 | 89 min | Director: Eli Craig

SPECIAL PRESENTATION WITH DIRECTOR ELI CRAIG AND JOE BOB BRIGGS!

Tucker and Dale are two best friends on vacation at their dilapidated mountain house, who are mistaken for murderous backwoods hillbillies by a group of obnoxious, preppy college kids. When one of the students gets separated from her friends, the boys try to lend a hand, but as the misunderstanding grows, so does the body count. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil was the closing night film at the inaugural Telluride Horror Show in 2010. In 2011, the film still hadn't been released, so we showed it again at our 2nd Telluride Horror Show, simultaneously at two venues, to sold-out crowds. Tucker & Dale was a big part of our early years, so we had to bring it back to celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary. But this time, director Eli Craig will join us for a special conversation following the film, hosted by the ultimate horror buff and redneck expert Joe Bob Briggs!

VFW

USA | 2019 | 92 min | Director: Joe Begos

COLORADO PREMIERE

Pitched as THE WILD BUNCH meets NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, the story follows Fred and his military buddies as they must defend their local V.F.W. post - and an innocent teen - against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants. These Vietnam vets have been to hell and back, but this will be the longest night of their lives. VFW is the fourth feature from festival alum Joe Begos and his first collaboration with FANGORIA. The cast of genre legends includes Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Fred Williamson, Martin Kove, David Patrick Kelly, George Wendt, Sierra McCormick, Travis Hammer, and Tom Williamson. Begos was previously at the Telluride Horror Show with The Mind's Eye.

Z

Canada | 2019 | 83 min | Director: Brandon Christensen

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Brandon Christensen (Director)

A family find themselves terrorized by their eight-year-old son's imaginary friend.

SHORT FILMS / First Wave

Abyssus

Finland | 2019 | 9 min | Director: Kim Westerlund

COLORADO PREMIERE

A man regains consciousness as he is being buried alive. Overwhelmed by panic he tries to force his way out of the box he finds himself in, without success. Equipped with nothing but a single lighter he wallows in hopelessness until strange sounds approaches, and with it, true fear.

Bad Hair

Estonia | 2019 | 15 min | Director: Oskar Lehemaa

COLORADO PREMIERE

Insecure and balding Leo has closed himself in his apartment. A mysterious hair growth liquid arrives at his doorstep and Leo uses it to fix up his looks. The liquid causes a series of grotesque metamorphoses as Leo tries desperately to get bodily changes under control as the events of the evening quickly turn into chaos.

Bedtime Story

Spain | 2019 | 9 min | Directors: Lucas Paulino & Ángel Torres

U.S. PREMIERE

A witch that is observing from the apartment across the street and a story no child should ever hear...

Call for a Good Time

USA | 2019 | 5 min | Directors: Jon Rhoads & Mike Marrero

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Jon Rhoads

A stoner finds out why you never call the numbers scrawled on the bathroom stall.

Hellevate

USA | 2019 | 4 min | Director: Dusty Brown

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Dusty Brown

A man must deal with an elevator company's incompetent customer service while stuck between floors.

Hopes

Spain | 2019 | 10 min | Director: Raúl Monge

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

An unexpected story of a little homeless girl and her hooded companion.

In Sound, We Live Forever

USA | 2019 | 12 min | Director: Joshua Giuliano

COLORADO PREMIERE

Something bad has(is) happened(happening).

It Crawled in Through the Window

USA | 2019 | 2 min | Directors: Isaac Ruth & Ali Petre

COLORADO PREMIERE

A couple has horrifying pillow-talk.

La Noria

Spain | 2018 | 13 min | Director: Carlos Baena

COLORADO PREMIERE

Darkness isn't always what it seems.

Lili

The Netherlands | 2019 | 9 min | Director: Yfke van Berckelaer

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young actress' (Lisa Smit) audition for an older man (Derek de Lint) grows increasingly less comfortable with every line read in this single-take horror for the #metoo era.

Most Steps Ever

USA | 2019 | 4 min | Directors: Nesib (CB) Shamah & James Allen Smith

COLORADO PREMIERE

A hiker, a smart watch and a maniac with a lawnmower blade.

Nest

USA | 2019 | 14 min | Director: Mike Fontaine

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Mike Fontaine & Lukas Hassel (Lead Actor)

A genre author becomes obsessed with the vivid nightmares of his young son and turns to them for inspiration.

Night Crawl

USA | 2019 | 9 min | Director: Gregory Shultz

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Two inmates tunnel through the walls of a hellish prison, only to find something more terrifying than death row.

O.I.

Canada | 2018 | 19 min | Director: N'cee van Heerden

COLORADO PREMIERE

Barry has a unique problem. He came up with a truly original idea. And sharing it has consequences.

Spasms

USA | 2018 | 5 min | Director: Todd Redenius

In a small town where not much happens a barrel of toxic waste is found leaking into a creek. No one notices that people everywhere are having uncontrollable spasms resulting in people dying in gory and outlandish ways due to the drinking water being contaminated.

The Burden

The Netherlands | 2019 | 17 min | Director: Nico van den Brink

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young woman visits her boyfriend's family home and learns about a sinister history with his creepy neighbor. Soon, all kinds of skeletons come out of the closet.

The Dreamer

Norway | 2018 | 14 min | Director: Kenneth Karlstad

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

A mother struggles with her daughter's violent sleeping disorder.

The Fortune Teller

USA | 2019 | 4 min | Director: David Ferino

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: David Ferino

Things get freaky when a little girl finds an origami fortune teller.

The Procedure 2

USA | 2019 | 3 min | Director: Calvin Reeder

COLORADO PREMIERE

A man is forced to endure another strange experiment.

Toe

USA | 2019 | 7 min | Directors: Neal O'Bryan & Chad Thurman

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Neal O'Bryan & Chad Thurman

A starving boy eats a rotting toe he finds sticking out of the ground. Later that night, something dead comes to his bedroom wanting it back.

Wash

Sweden | 2019 | 7 min | Director: Kiggs

WORLD PREMIERE

A short horror film about the worst fear a parent can have.

Wild Love

France | 2018 | 7 min

Directors: Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Léa Georges, Maryka Laudet, Zoé Sottiaux, Corentin Yvergniaux

While on a romantic getaway, Alan and Beverly cause a fatal accident. This crime won't remain unpunished...

Wither

UK | 2019 | 4 min | Director: Ethan Evans

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

In a town acclaimed for honoring ancient folklore, a young girl finds herself vulnerable to a sinister mythological farmer after failing to contribute to the annual tradition.