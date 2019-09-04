Locarno Coverage Festival Reviews International Videos Festival Interviews Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Telluride Horror Show 2019: First Wave Announced, Includes 1BR, GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR And Job Bob Briggs
Sure, Telluride, Colorado has that big fancy international film festival but for the folks who matter the real prime gig is the Telluride Horror Show in October.
During the second weekend of the month, the festival will celebrate its tenth anniversary this year and host a bounty of genre goodness. The first wave of films were announced today and already we can tell that this will be a hot ticket event.
In just his first wave alone you get 1BR, Girl on the Third Floor, Canadian horror flick She Never Died and The Wretched. Also representing Canada at the festival so far this year are Justin Harding and Rob Brunner's Making Monsters, Brandon Christensen's Z and N'cee van Heerden's short film Q.I.
On top of that Joe Bob Briggs is bringing his How Rednecks Saved Hollywood show to the Telluride Horror Show and will also host a tenth anniversary screening of Tukcer & Dale Vs. Evil. Eli Craig's film played at the inagural event and will return to town for a Q&A with Briggs after the show.
This is just the first wave and it is already shaping up to be another great year at the Telluride Horror Show.
Joe Bob Briggs will bring his "How Rednecks Saved Hollywood" show to the Telluride Horror Show and will also host a special 10th Anniversary presentation of TUCKER & DALE VS. EVIL, which screened at the inaugural Telluride Horror Show in 2010 and is considered one of the best redneck movies and horror comedies of all time. Director Eli Craig will be in attendance after the screening to answer questions from Joe Bob Briggs and the audience.Kelly Link will serve as this year's Guest Author, leading "Creepy Campfire Tales" (the festival's public reading), as well as participating in a book signing and conversation with returning Guest Author Jeremy Robert Johnson (Entropy in Bloom, In the River, Skullcrack City). Link is the author of the collections Stranger Things Happen, Magic for Beginners, Pretty Monsters, and Pulitzer finalist Get in Trouble.Guest Artist Joshua Hoffine will share new work and will present a slideshow of his renowned horror photography, along with a teaser for his forthcoming film NIGHT OF THE HATCHET MAN. A limited number of signed prints will be available at the festival.Fangoria's Meredith Borders rounds out the first wave of special guests, returning as a Guest Host.FEATURE FILMS / First Wave1BRUSA | 2019 | 90 min | Director: David MarmorCOLORADO PREMIEREAfter leaving behind a painful past to follow her dreams, Sarah scores the perfect Hollywood apartment. But something is not right. Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it's too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity...or be trapped forever in an existential hell.Girl on the Third FloorUSA | 2019 | 93 min | Director: Travis StevensCOLORADO PREMIEREBursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil "CM Punk" Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn) that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won't be so easy to renovate after all....Making MonstersCanada | 2019 | 82 min | Directors: Justin Harding & Rob BrunnerCOLORADO PREMIEREIN PERSON: Justin Harding (Director) and Alana Elmer (Lead Actor)When a celebrity couple famed for their YouTube scare-prank channel are invited to a friend's converted church in the countryside for a weekend getaway, a series of startling events unfold that spiral them into an inexplicable nightmare. Festival alum Justin Harding returns with his first feature film. His short films Point of View, Kookie, and Latched were all official Telluride Horror Show selections.Mutant BlastPortugal | 2019 | 83 min | Director: Fernando AlleCOLORADO PREMIEREFrom Troma Entertainment: After a scientific experiment goes horribly wrong and results in a zombie apocalypse, a fearless soldier named Maria has to partner up with TS-347, a man with superhuman strength and Pedro, a survivor who battles zombies as hard as he's battling his hangover. It's up to Maria to lead a quest to a safe place before a nuclear bomb threatens to wipe out the entire city!SatorUSA | 2019 | 85 min | Director: Jordan GrahamU.S. PREMIERESecluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them.She Never DiedCanada | 2019 | 90 min | Director: Audrey CummingsCOLORADO PREMIERELacey, a socially detached loner is cursed with immortality and a never-ending tedium of existence. In her attempts to keep her compulsions in check, she seeks out the darkest souls humanity has to offer. Lacey must now face her own inner demons while simultaneously finding her next meal. The female-driven follow-up to He Never Died, an official selection at the 2015 Telluride Horror Show.The WretchedUSA | 2019 | 95 min | Directors: Brett Pierce & Drew PierceCOLORADO PREMIEREIN PERSON: Brett & Drew Pierce (Directors)A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parents' imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand-year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door. From the directors of Deadheads. Their short film Smush! A DeadHeads Short was an official Telluride Horror Show selection.Tucker & Dale vs. EvilUSA | 2010 | 89 min | Director: Eli CraigSPECIAL PRESENTATION WITH DIRECTOR ELI CRAIG AND JOE BOB BRIGGS!Tucker and Dale are two best friends on vacation at their dilapidated mountain house, who are mistaken for murderous backwoods hillbillies by a group of obnoxious, preppy college kids. When one of the students gets separated from her friends, the boys try to lend a hand, but as the misunderstanding grows, so does the body count. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil was the closing night film at the inaugural Telluride Horror Show in 2010. In 2011, the film still hadn't been released, so we showed it again at our 2nd Telluride Horror Show, simultaneously at two venues, to sold-out crowds. Tucker & Dale was a big part of our early years, so we had to bring it back to celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary. But this time, director Eli Craig will join us for a special conversation following the film, hosted by the ultimate horror buff and redneck expert Joe Bob Briggs!VFWUSA | 2019 | 92 min | Director: Joe BegosCOLORADO PREMIEREPitched as THE WILD BUNCH meets NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, the story follows Fred and his military buddies as they must defend their local V.F.W. post - and an innocent teen - against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants. These Vietnam vets have been to hell and back, but this will be the longest night of their lives. VFW is the fourth feature from festival alum Joe Begos and his first collaboration with FANGORIA. The cast of genre legends includes Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Fred Williamson, Martin Kove, David Patrick Kelly, George Wendt, Sierra McCormick, Travis Hammer, and Tom Williamson. Begos was previously at the Telluride Horror Show with The Mind's Eye.ZCanada | 2019 | 83 min | Director: Brandon ChristensenCOLORADO PREMIEREIN PERSON: Brandon Christensen (Director)A family find themselves terrorized by their eight-year-old son's imaginary friend.SHORT FILMS / First WaveAbyssusFinland | 2019 | 9 min | Director: Kim WesterlundCOLORADO PREMIEREA man regains consciousness as he is being buried alive. Overwhelmed by panic he tries to force his way out of the box he finds himself in, without success. Equipped with nothing but a single lighter he wallows in hopelessness until strange sounds approaches, and with it, true fear.Bad HairEstonia | 2019 | 15 min | Director: Oskar LehemaaCOLORADO PREMIEREInsecure and balding Leo has closed himself in his apartment. A mysterious hair growth liquid arrives at his doorstep and Leo uses it to fix up his looks. The liquid causes a series of grotesque metamorphoses as Leo tries desperately to get bodily changes under control as the events of the evening quickly turn into chaos.Bedtime StorySpain | 2019 | 9 min | Directors: Lucas Paulino & Ángel TorresU.S. PREMIEREA witch that is observing from the apartment across the street and a story no child should ever hear...Call for a Good TimeUSA | 2019 | 5 min | Directors: Jon Rhoads & Mike MarreroCOLORADO PREMIEREIN PERSON: Jon RhoadsA stoner finds out why you never call the numbers scrawled on the bathroom stall.HellevateUSA | 2019 | 4 min | Director: Dusty BrownWORLD PREMIEREIN PERSON: Dusty BrownA man must deal with an elevator company's incompetent customer service while stuck between floors.HopesSpain | 2019 | 10 min | Director: Raúl MongeNORTH AMERICAN PREMIEREAn unexpected story of a little homeless girl and her hooded companion.In Sound, We Live ForeverUSA | 2019 | 12 min | Director: Joshua GiulianoCOLORADO PREMIERESomething bad has(is) happened(happening).It Crawled in Through the WindowUSA | 2019 | 2 min | Directors: Isaac Ruth & Ali PetreCOLORADO PREMIEREA couple has horrifying pillow-talk.La NoriaSpain | 2018 | 13 min | Director: Carlos BaenaCOLORADO PREMIEREDarkness isn't always what it seems.LiliThe Netherlands | 2019 | 9 min | Director: Yfke van BerckelaerCOLORADO PREMIEREA young actress' (Lisa Smit) audition for an older man (Derek de Lint) grows increasingly less comfortable with every line read in this single-take horror for the #metoo era.Most Steps EverUSA | 2019 | 4 min | Directors: Nesib (CB) Shamah & James Allen SmithCOLORADO PREMIEREA hiker, a smart watch and a maniac with a lawnmower blade.NestUSA | 2019 | 14 min | Director: Mike FontaineCOLORADO PREMIEREIN PERSON: Mike Fontaine & Lukas Hassel (Lead Actor)A genre author becomes obsessed with the vivid nightmares of his young son and turns to them for inspiration.Night CrawlUSA | 2019 | 9 min | Director: Gregory ShultzNORTH AMERICAN PREMIERETwo inmates tunnel through the walls of a hellish prison, only to find something more terrifying than death row.O.I.Canada | 2018 | 19 min | Director: N'cee van HeerdenCOLORADO PREMIEREBarry has a unique problem. He came up with a truly original idea. And sharing it has consequences.SpasmsUSA | 2018 | 5 min | Director: Todd RedeniusIn a small town where not much happens a barrel of toxic waste is found leaking into a creek. No one notices that people everywhere are having uncontrollable spasms resulting in people dying in gory and outlandish ways due to the drinking water being contaminated.The BurdenThe Netherlands | 2019 | 17 min | Director: Nico van den BrinkCOLORADO PREMIEREA young woman visits her boyfriend's family home and learns about a sinister history with his creepy neighbor. Soon, all kinds of skeletons come out of the closet.The DreamerNorway | 2018 | 14 min | Director: Kenneth KarlstadNORTH AMERICAN PREMIEREA mother struggles with her daughter's violent sleeping disorder.The Fortune TellerUSA | 2019 | 4 min | Director: David FerinoWORLD PREMIEREIN PERSON: David FerinoThings get freaky when a little girl finds an origami fortune teller.The Procedure 2USA | 2019 | 3 min | Director: Calvin ReederCOLORADO PREMIEREA man is forced to endure another strange experiment.ToeUSA | 2019 | 7 min | Directors: Neal O'Bryan & Chad ThurmanCOLORADO PREMIEREIN PERSON: Neal O'Bryan & Chad ThurmanA starving boy eats a rotting toe he finds sticking out of the ground. Later that night, something dead comes to his bedroom wanting it back.WashSweden | 2019 | 7 min | Director: KiggsWORLD PREMIEREA short horror film about the worst fear a parent can have.Wild LoveFrance | 2018 | 7 minDirectors: Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Léa Georges, Maryka Laudet, Zoé Sottiaux, Corentin YvergniauxWhile on a romantic getaway, Alan and Beverly cause a fatal accident. This crime won't remain unpunished...WitherUK | 2019 | 4 min | Director: Ethan EvansNORTH AMERICAN PREMIEREIn a town acclaimed for honoring ancient folklore, a young girl finds herself vulnerable to a sinister mythological farmer after failing to contribute to the annual tradition.
