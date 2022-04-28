Horrorant 2022: The Long Awaited Return of This Greek Genre Festival

It is good to see our friends at the Horrorant Film festival in Greece back in the game. The festival took the previous two years off because of the global health crisis. They also showed a grim determination to show movies on the big screen, never digitally, so moving to a virtual platform was never an option for them.

So here we are, two years later, four nights longer than previous years, a newly renovated theatre, twenty-five feature films, thirty-seven short films, all raring to go in Athens, Greece.

Horrorant will take place one week from tonight, May 5th, and run through to the 15th. The festival will open with Peter Bergendy’s Post Mortem and close with Mathiey Turi’s Meandre. In between attendees will get to see Apps, Luz The Flower of Evil, The Last Thing Mary Saw, Offseason, The Sadness, On The 3rd Day and Troma’s Shakespere’s Shitstorm.

The festival’s announcement follows.