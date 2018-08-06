Fantasia 2018: It's a Wrap on Montreal's Wonderful Summer Camp for Genre Fans

The 22nd Fantasia International Film Festival has come to a close. Hats off to anyone with the stamina to make it from the early July beginning to curtain closes in August. We know a few folks who do the three week smorgasbord of cinema, excusions, panels, special events. They refer to the experience as 'summer camp for genre nerds.'

As per usual, the festival was a lauchpad for the weird and wild, undiscovered corners of the fantastique, the grotesque and far east action. And yet, the festival is also a quiet purveyor of offbeat comedies and artistic thrillers, science fiction oddities, classic gems from the early days of cinema and experimental weirdness which resides in the margins. A word to the wise: Always make some time for what is playing in the J.A. De Seve cinema.

This posts serves as a catch-all for our month long coverage at the festival, compiled into one convenient place. Although several interviews done over the course of the fest, and the occasional late review may trickle in over the next little while. They will be updated in this space.

Also, to avoid this being simply a 'link farm' for the site, to make it a bit more personal, Izzy, Josh, Shelagh, and Kurt, the Screen Anarchists who were on the ground, tie a bow on the proceedings, with a few words on the surprises, disappointments, favourite moments in Montreal this year. Just click through the gallery at the bottom.

Previews:

Reviews:



Andrew Mack, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Michele "Izzy" Galgana and J Hurtado contributed to this story.