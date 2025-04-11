VULCANIZADORA: Official Trailer And Poster For Joel Potrykus's Indie Standout

Two friends trudge through a Michigan forest with the intention of following through on a disturbing pact. Once their plan goes shockingly awry, the haunting consequences of their failure can't stay hidden for long.

The first trailer for Joel Potrykus's Vulcanizadora arrived yesterday, ahead of Oscilloscope’s May 2 release beginning at NYC’s IFC Center. It was accompanied by an official poster as well. Both can be found below.

When the teaser poster came out, prior to the film's world premiere at Tribeca, it came with this warning: WARNING! This feature contains graphic depictions of shredded jaws, self-harm, physical cruelty, human combustion, and homemade masks. It should not be viewed by children, the elderly, or the squeamish.

There is no such warning on the official poster. However, the imagry alone should be enough this time to make the casual movie watcher pause to consider if they want to go into the cinema based off of key art alone.

Vulcanizadora received the Special Jury Mention for Best Performance at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and the AQCC Award at the 2024 Fantasia International Film Festival.