THANKS FOR THE ROOM Trailer Exclusive: New Psychological Drama From The Butler Brothers Premieres in May
We have your first look at the trailer for Jason and Brett Butler's psychological drama, Thanks For The Room. The Canadian film is going to have its world premiere at the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival in Conneticut, USA, next month.
The trailer is below the announcement. With it you will find three new stills from the production.
Canada's indie rebels Jason and Brett Butler (MOURNING HAS BROKEN, PURGATORY JACK) have released the trailer and new stills for their dark psychological drama THANKS FOR THE ROOM, ahead of its upcoming World premiere at the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, running May 15-18th, as the festival's Psyche Night! Spotlight feature.In THANKS FOR THE ROOM, Kosa Akaraiwe plays Byron, a man barely holding his life together after being laid off due to a viral illness sweeping the globe. With eviction looming and his marriage crumbling, he takes a job as a midnight courier for the unhoused at a pandemic hotel, hoping to scrape together enough cash to keep his family afloat. But the gig quickly drags him into the underbelly of a broken system—where addiction, desperation, and survival blur into one.The filmmakers will be in attendance for the World premiere to be held Friday, May 16th at 4 p.m.
