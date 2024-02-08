CUCKOO Official Teaser: The Adolescent Needs to be Trained in New Horror From LUZ's Tilman Singer
Okay, six years is way too long for the world to wait for a new film from Luz's Tilman Singer. Acknowledging the boom boom times that's still... counts on fingers... something like four years waiting for the German director to bring us a new film.
That wait will come to an end as Neon just released the teaser for Cuckoo, starring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens. Neon is releasing Cuckoo in cinemas on May 3rd.
Moving on from the 16mm he shot his breakout festival hit Luz on Singer shot Cuckoo on 35mm. As you move up in the world of filmmaking so do you move up in film stock. And as good teasers should do, this thirty seconds is largely a teasing shot of Schafer walking outside a door, her back turned to us. She is looking for something and a recording plays over the shot, "The adolescent needs to be trained". Schafer pulls a butterfly knife from her back pocket and flips it open.
But wait. there's more. Check it out below.
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.Following his festival sensation LUZ, German director Tilman Singer has once again succeeded in creating an atmospheric and visually outstanding horror trip with an original plot and perfidious twists. The film, shot on 35mm, features EUPHORIA's star Hunter Schafer alongside a brilliant and terrifying Dan Stevens.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.