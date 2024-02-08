CUCKOO Official Teaser: The Adolescent Needs to be Trained in New Horror From LUZ's Tilman Singer

Okay, six years is way too long for the world to wait for a new film from Luz's Tilman Singer. Acknowledging the boom boom times that's still... counts on fingers... something like four years waiting for the German director to bring us a new film.

That wait will come to an end as Neon just released the teaser for Cuckoo, starring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens. Neon is releasing Cuckoo in cinemas on May 3rd.

Moving on from the 16mm he shot his breakout festival hit Luz on Singer shot Cuckoo on 35mm. As you move up in the world of filmmaking so do you move up in film stock. And as good teasers should do, this thirty seconds is largely a teasing shot of Schafer walking outside a door, her back turned to us. She is looking for something and a recording plays over the shot, "The adolescent needs to be trained". Schafer pulls a butterfly knife from her back pocket and flips it open.

But wait. there's more. Check it out below.