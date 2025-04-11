FEAR BELOW Trailer Exclusive: Horror Thriller in Select Theaters, Digital And VOD on May 2nd

When a gang of ruthless criminals loses their stolen gold in a river, they turn to a team of desperate, down-on-their-luck divers to retrieve it. What begins as a high-stakes recovery mission quickly spirals when the divers soon find themselves in the company of a vicious bull shark, but the dangers in the water are only a fraction of the dangers that wait for them above.

Alright, here is one for all you fans of shark movies. We have your first look at Matthew Holmes' horror thriller, Fear Below. Check it out, down below.

This is the second such movie in the past few months where criminals need something from the watery depths and beyond a snorkel just are not kitted out for the job. Fear Below takes a few steps back in time and looks to set it up around the early 1900s.

The film stars Hermione Corfield, Jake Ryan, Josh McConville, Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Arthur Angel and Maximillian Johnson.

Fear Below will be in select theaters, digital and on demand on May 2nd.