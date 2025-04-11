THE BIG BEND Exclusive Clip: Award-Winning Drama Available Now on Digital And On-Demand

Two families, the Prices and the Talbotts, meet for a long overdue reunion in the remote West Texas desert — where events quickly don’t go as planned. Harboring secrets and facing private crises, they explore one of the wildest places in America, testing the boundaries of marriage, friendship, and parenthood, and doing their best to survive the experience.

Brett Wagner's critically-acclaimed drama, The Big Bend, is available on Digital and On-Demand platforms, today, April 11, 2025. Written and directed by Wagner, their award winning drama and stars Jason Butler Harner, Virginia Kull, David Sullivan, and the late Erica Ash.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you tonight. We have included the trailer as well, which gives a stronger hint that there is an ending to this story that viewers will not have expected.