Phenomena 2018: New Genre Fest Debuts in São Paulo And Paraty, Brazil

We have some new friends in the City of Drizzle, São Paulo, Brazil. We were introduced to the fine folks from Cine Phenomena, a monthly film club in the city, and this wwek they are about to launch their brand new genre film festival.

Taking place in two cities, in São Paulo and Paraty, a seaside town halfway between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the festival starts this Thursday, October 25th and runs until November 4th. The screenings will be hosted at five different venues and get this, all the screenings are free to the public.

And for a first year festival their programming team has put together a very good lineup. Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy, Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei's Cam, and Tilman Singer's Luz will screen at the festival. Old favorites like November, Hagazussa and Sequence Break will be among the international titles playing at the festival.

There are a handful of local features screening at the festival as well. Though we are not familiar with them at the moment it is worth mentioning the local team: Histórias Estranhas (Stranger Tales), Mata Negra (Black Forest) and As Núpcias de Drácula (Nuptials of Dracula).

There is a sizable prize for best feature film mentioned in the release below. We are also including a picture of the trophy the festival had created by Necro-surrealist artist David VanGough. It is a beauty. Speakign of beauties also check out the great artwork commisioned for the festival.