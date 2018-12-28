Friday One Sheet: The Best Posters of 2018

El Angel
Designer: Indika Entertainment Advertising
Japanese release of Rampage
Designer: Kouji Tajima
A Simple Favor
My second favourite full campaign of poster featured geometric backgrounds, simple icons like a martini glass, and marvellous use of pastels and its gorgeous leading ladies in high cocktail dress fashion.
Designer: LA Associates
Chinese Release of Shoplifters
Designer: Huang Hai
Rejected
Note, the alternate poster with its storm clouds, and falling flowers was also great, it can be found by following the link below.
Designer: Shannon Guthrie
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The entire vintage travel design series for this film were excellent.
Designer: LA Associates
Suspiria
There were lots of extended, character, and alternate poster series, but none at the verve and variety (and typesetting) as the Suspiria remake. The entire list of 10 best posters could have been taken from the extended marketing and key art campaign from early in the year to the October release of the film To narrow it down to one, how about this creepy, broad-brushed mimicry of an oil painting, with its femininity and phallic imagery hidden in the baroque strokes.
Designer: Tony Stella