Friday One Sheet: The Best Posters of 2018

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
The beauty of 2018, in terms of Key Art, was in the wide range of styles and colour palettes that were designed for a difficult to categorize year, that was a mix of throwback aesthetics, experimentation and clean minimalism.

There were no discernible themes or obviously trendy styles for the posters of the past year. And there were many eye-catching designs that broke through the usual morass of cliche and laziness often endemic in the blockbuster scene, but no less present in the indie and over seas markets. 

Below are ten stand-outs from the year, where each entry links back to either the column in these pages, the film reviewed, or both. Click through the gallery below.

