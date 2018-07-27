Fantasia 2018: Festival Adds Final-Minute Screening of Jonas Åkerlund's LORDS OF CHAOS

Oh Fantasia. You would not be the festival that we love so much if you did not add a coveted screening after the last of our team have left the city. Your festival director Mitch Davis was hinting at this news last night but we had to wait until now to find out that we have all left you too soon.

The festival just announced that they have added a clsoing night screening of Jonas Åkerlund's heavy metal dramedy Lords of Chaos. Fantasia is proclaiming it is likely the final theatrical screening of the unrated version of Åkerlund's shocking film.

This screening will likely be sold out by the time you have read through this. Find out here