Morbido 2018: Festival Lineup and Guest List Announced!

It’s the most, wonderful time, of the year. In two weeks I will be returning to my happy place, CDMX, for the 2018 edition of the Morbido Film Fest.

As always mi Familia de Morbido have put together a top notch program this year. I look forward to seeing who will win the battle of the Giallo projects, the Onetti Brothers’ Abrakadabra or Mirada de cristal from Ezequiel Endelman y Leandro Montejano who will be at the festival this year. I also look forward to discovering and giving focus to the other IberoAmerican films during the festival.

International titles coming to CDMX include Lifechanger, The Ranger, the amazing One Cut of the Dead, Mandy, Starfish, Cam, Luz, Violence Voyager and the sensually dangerous Knife + Heart! There are many more titles in the mix, just that these ones in particular have stood out over the festival season.

The guest lineup is pretty strong as well. From a legacy standpoint Peter Medak, director of The Changeling, will be in town for a special screening of his film. Ashley Laurence from the Hellraiser films is coming to town. And Don Mancini, creator of the Child’s Play films is coming to the festival to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. You can bet we will see Chucky come to life and be present at the festival this year.

Locally, my friend Justin McConnell is coming with his film Lifechanger. I also get to hang out with Jenn Wexler and Heather Buckley again, who are coming with Wexler’s punk rock slasher The Ranger. Someone who I have not met yet but look forward to seeing at the festival is Jon Schnitzer, director of Haunters: The Art of the Scare, because his virtual reality project Flatline Experience will also play at the festival. It is also worth noting that Morbido has been running an Overlord themed haunted house in La Feria de Chapultepec, a local amusement park which guests will get to visit during the festival.

And as is always the case the festival sports another incredible poster for this year’s edition. Featuring a fierce battle between a jaguar and an eagle I look forward to swapping out last year’s poster for this one for the year long display cycle in my art gallery, aka. living room.

The complete press release is below this smashing poster.