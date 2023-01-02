ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films of 2022

What, it's 2023 already? You're kidding, right?



Alas, 2022 has come and gone, as long as every other non-leap year but seeming shorter than most nonetheless. But as Yoda says "Size matters not", so we asked our writers to send in their lists of favorite films. Eighteen of us heeded the call, and combined we sent in 66 titles.



As always, any ratings and listings like these are dubious at best. It's not a swimming contest and judging art is mostly subjective. I mean, none of us have seen all films this year, and some of us saw several titles in earlier years, while others of us are still waiting to see them arrive in their corner of the world, sometime in 2023. Hell, one title in the "runners-up" list had its world première in 2019 but didn't make it into some reviewers' countries until 2022!

Therefore, don't get upset or annoyed if your favorite film is rated too low, or is even missing... or if the one film you hated most actually made it into the list. No matter: lists are fun, lists are nice, and every title on here had several backers behind it (so they must have had something going for them).



So check out what we thought were the best films of 2022. And if you want to tell us what fools we are, what we missed, or (gasp!) how much you agree with us, please go to our Facebook page and leave a comment!







Kwenton Bellette, Dustin Chang, J Hurtado, Martin Kudlac, Theodoor Steen, James Marsh, Eric Ortiz Garcia, Matt Brown, Peter Martin, Ankit Jhunjhunwala, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Kurt Halfyard, Brian Clark, Ben Umstead, Jim Tudor, Zach Gayne and Ernesto Zelaya Miñano contributed to this story.