Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2022

Don't you wonder sometimes, About sound and vision?

Dutch film journalist Theodoor Steen has for years been a festival friend of mine, a regular I kept running into. From that we evolved into film friends, and finally became regular friends. One day, he shared with me some intriguing trivia about a music video. Surprisingly it had been made by a very famous director, though this was not common knowledge. As our conversation continued, it turned out that Theodoor had spent years creating a database of film directors and the music videos they had created, as a hobby (or obsession). Some of these videos were hardly a secret, but some he had to ask directors personally about during interviews, before he could confirm they had indeed created these videos.

His list was so extensive that I asked him why he hadn't shared it in some form, and as it turned out he had dabbled a bit with the idea but hadn't found the right platform yet.

Long story short: he found his platform and we are it! From September onward, my friend Theodoor has been writing a weekly column on every Monday about directors and music videos. A new one will be up in a few hours, but check them all out here!