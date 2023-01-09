Fantasia Coverage Fantasy Movies All Features Indie Interviews Top 10 Lists

Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2022

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Those wanting a top 12, a top 10 or indeed a top 20 of favorite films in 2022, I will have to refer to the ScreenAnarchy list we published last week. This article, in contrast, is just me spilling text about everything that tickled my fancy last year, good or bad. It's the same thing I did in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 (yes, I'm shameless...).

Anyway, without further ado here is my gallery of musings about 2022. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through all bullets, and I hope you have fun with at least some of them!

Avatar Harder

James Cameron is my favorite director in the world today. Ever since he made The Terminator back in 1984, every single film he made whupped my ass. Interestingly, for his last three titles I was initially impressed but disappointed, yet when I saw them for a second time all my misgivings disappeared. I'm not surprised Avatar: The Way of Water overperforms at the box office from its third week onward. This is now almost a given with Cameron. Me, I'd love to see him do different things too, but three more (new) visits to Pandora? I'm in!

Check Mel Valentin's review here.

