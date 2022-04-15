Finally! Finland's Night Visions Int'l Film Festival Returns This April!

So, for a while now we've been keeping in touch with the folks at Night Visions Int'l Film Festival in Helsinki, Finland. Just letting them know that we were ready to write up any festival announcements and lineups. Turns out, it's really difficult to do that when local health authorities keep changing the rules on running events during a pandemic.

After an unofficial record seven false starts in 2021 'someone' has gagged and locked up those folks and Night Visions is finally hosting an in person event next week! Starting next Wednesday and running through to Sunday a lineup of thirty-four feature films will be screened in front of what should be a grateful audience.

The lineup of features includes The Northman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dual, The Sadness, Apps, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cop Secret and What Josiah Saw.

The Crazies, Fighting Mad, Shivers and Sugar Cookies. You can see all the films playing at the festival There will also be a tribute to Lynn Lowry who will be present at the festival this year to present a retrospective of her career. This will include screenings ofand. You can see all the films playing at the festival right here

We don't want to jinx it by writing any further. We just wish our friends at Night Visions good luck and happy watching.