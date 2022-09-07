Beyond Fest 2022: Festival Hosting The First U.S. Retrospective of RRR's Director, S.S. Rajamouli

This is fantastic news to share with you today. The RRR train just keeps on rolling! The fine folks at Beyond Fest have announced that they will host a special program called, From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli. This is the first U.S. retrospective of Rajamouli's films in the U.S. and the first time that they will be in attendance to present their work.

There will be a rare screening of RRR in IMAX (can you imagine?) and a nine-hour marathon of films including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Eega.

The program is in collaboration with American Cinematheque, and IMAX, Variance Films, Potentate Films, and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 8th at 10am PST. Don't sleep on this one.