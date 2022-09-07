Beyond Fest 2022: Festival Hosting The First U.S. Retrospective of RRR's Director, S.S. Rajamouli
This is fantastic news to share with you today. The RRR train just keeps on rolling! The fine folks at Beyond Fest have announced that they will host a special program called, From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli. This is the first U.S. retrospective of Rajamouli's films in the U.S. and the first time that they will be in attendance to present their work.
There will be a rare screening of RRR in IMAX (can you imagine?) and a nine-hour marathon of films including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Eega.
The program is in collaboration with American Cinematheque, and IMAX, Variance Films, Potentate Films, and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 8th at 10am PST. Don't sleep on this one.
Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in the U.S., is excited to announce the first wave of programming for its tenth anniversary edition. ‘From Tollywood to Hollywood’ is a month-long celebration of the Indian writer/director S.S. Rajamouli featuring his most iconic work and very special in-person appearances by the filmmaker himself.Built in collaboration with long-time Beyond Fest partner, American Cinematheque, and IMAX, Variance Films, Potentate Films, and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli is the first U.S. retrospective of S.S. Rajamouli, and the first time the legendary director has appeared with his films in-person at a U.S. film festival.“Since inception, Beyond Fest has fought tirelessly to give film fans the best theatrical experiences in the world, From Tollywood to Hollywood delivers on that promise,” said Christian Parkes, co-founder of Beyond Fest. “To celebrate the world’s greatest filmmaker and present the biggest film in the world, RRR, in IMAX at the most famous theater in the world is the dream culmination of a decade’s work. Glory to the People’s Republic.”Launching with an incredible rare IMAX-presentation of the global phenomenon RRR at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli also features an epic nine-hour, ultra-marathon including BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING, BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION and EEGA with S.S. Rajamouli in-person for a career-spanning Q&A, and special screenings of MAGADHEERA and MARYADA RAMANNA. All films will be presented in their native Telugu with English subtitles, and intermissions will be observed as originally intended by the filmmaker. S.S. Rajamouli will also guest program the American Cinematheque’s ‘Sunday Print Edition’ at the Los Feliz 3 and introduce a black and white 35mm screening of Charlie Chaplain’s 1931 silent classic, CITY LIGHTS.“As the filmmaker’s exhibitor, the American Cinematheque is thrilled to present the larger-than-life films of S.S. Rajamouli on the biggest and best screens in Los Angeles,” said Grant Moninger, Director of Programming, American Cinematheque. "Rajamouli’s work encompasses all that is great about cinema and the shared theatrical experience."Tickets for all From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli screenings are available exclusively through the American Cinematheque’s ticketing site (americancinematheque.com) and will be made available for sale tomorrow (Thursday, September 8th) at 10 AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and the americancinematheque.com for dates, showtimes and details.The full slate of Beyond Fest’s 10th Anniversary edition will be announced next week.BEYOND FEST 2022 - S.S. RAJAMOULI PROGRAMTCL CHINESE THEATRE - IMAXRRRSpecial Screening - Friday, 9.30Director: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 187 minutesYear: 2022Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendanceMUBI THEATRE at the Aero Theatre - SaturdayEEGASpecial Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2) - Saturday. 10.1Director: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 145 minutesYear: 2012Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendanceBAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNINGSpecial Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2) - Saturday. 10.1Director: S.S RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 159 minutesYear: 2017Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendanceBAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSIONSpecial Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA) - Saturday. 10.1Director: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 167 minutesYear: 2017Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendanceMAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21Special ScreeningDirector: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 166 minutesYear: 2009MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23Special ScreeningDirector: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 125 minutesYear: 2010
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.