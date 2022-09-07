Beyond Fest Coverage All Features Dramas Indie Reviews Weird Reviews

Beyond Fest 2022: Festival Hosting The First U.S. Retrospective of RRR's Director, S.S. Rajamouli

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Beyond Fest 2022: Festival Hosting The First U.S. Retrospective of RRR's Director, S.S. Rajamouli
This is fantastic news to share with you today. The RRR train just keeps on rolling! The fine folks at Beyond Fest have announced that they will host a special program called, From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli. This is the first U.S. retrospective of Rajamouli's films in the U.S. and the first time that they will be in attendance to present their work. 
 
There will be a rare screening of RRR in IMAX (can you imagine?) and a nine-hour marathon of films including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Eega
 
The program is in collaboration with American Cinematheque, and IMAX, Variance Films, Potentate Films, and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 8th at 10am PST. Don't sleep on this one. 
 
Image_1_Courtesy_Beyond_Fest.jpg
 
Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in the U.S., is excited to announce the first wave of programming for its tenth anniversary edition. ‘From Tollywood to Hollywood’ is a month-long celebration of the Indian writer/director S.S. Rajamouli featuring his most iconic work and very special in-person appearances by the filmmaker himself.
 
Built in collaboration with long-time Beyond Fest partner, American Cinematheque, and IMAX, Variance Films, Potentate Films, and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli is the first U.S. retrospective of S.S. Rajamouli, and the first time the legendary director has appeared with his films in-person at a U.S. film festival. 
 
“Since inception, Beyond Fest has fought tirelessly to give film fans the best theatrical experiences in the world, From Tollywood to Hollywood delivers on that promise,” said Christian Parkes, co-founder of Beyond Fest. “To celebrate the world’s greatest filmmaker and present the biggest film in the world, RRR, in IMAX at the most famous theater in the world is the dream culmination of a decade’s work. Glory to the People’s Republic.”
 
Launching with an incredible rare IMAX-presentation of the global phenomenon RRR at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli also features an epic nine-hour, ultra-marathon including BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING, BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION and EEGA with S.S. Rajamouli in-person for a career-spanning Q&A, and special screenings of MAGADHEERA and MARYADA RAMANNA. All films will be presented in their native Telugu with English subtitles, and intermissions will be observed as originally intended by the filmmaker. S.S. Rajamouli will also guest program the American Cinematheque’s ‘Sunday Print Edition’ at the Los Feliz 3 and introduce a black and white 35mm screening of Charlie Chaplain’s 1931 silent classic, CITY LIGHTS
 
“As the filmmaker’s exhibitor, the American Cinematheque is thrilled to present the larger-than-life films of S.S. Rajamouli on the biggest and best screens in Los Angeles,” said Grant Moninger, Director of Programming, American Cinematheque. "Rajamouli’s work encompasses all that is great about cinema and the shared theatrical experience."
 
Tickets for all From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli screenings are available exclusively through the American Cinematheque’s ticketing site (americancinematheque.com) and will be made available for sale tomorrow (Thursday, September 8th) at 10 AM PST.  Visit beyondfest.com and the americancinematheque.com for dates, showtimes and details.
 
The full slate of Beyond Fest’s 10th Anniversary edition will be announced next week.
 
BEYOND FEST 2022 - S.S. RAJAMOULI PROGRAM
 
TCL CHINESE THEATRE - IMAX
 
RRR 
Special Screening - Friday, 9.30
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 187 minutes
Year: 2022
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
 
MUBI THEATRE at the Aero Theatre - Saturday  
 
EEGA
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2) - Saturday. 10.1
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 145 minutes
Year: 2012
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
 
BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING
Special Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2) - Saturday. 10.1
Director: S.S Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 159 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
 
BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA) - Saturday. 10.1
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 167 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
 
MAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 166 minutes 
Year: 2009
 
MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 125 minutes 
Year: 2010
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
S.S. RajamouliVijayendra PrasadSai Madhav BurraN.T. Rama Rao Jr.Ram Charan TejaAjay DevgnActionDrama

More about RRR

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2022 ScreenAnarchy LLC.