ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films Of The First Half Of 2022

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Blimey folks... they say "time flies" but this year it flies on a rocket, it seems. While the second half of 2022 technically didn't start on the first of July (because February is so short), we DID pass the halfway point at some time this weekend. So we asked our staff of writers and editors what, in their opinion, were the best films this year so far.

As always, any ratings and listings like these are dubious at best. I mean, none of us have seen all films this year, and some of us saw several titles last year already, while others of us are still waiting to see them arrive in our corner of the world, later this year.
Therefore, don't get upset or annoyed if your favorite film is rated too low, or is even missing... or if the one film you hated most actually made it into the list. No matter: lists are fun, lists are nice, and every title on here had several backers behind it (so they must have had something going for them).

Fifteen of us here at ScreenAnarchy donated a list and together we mentioned 46 titles. So check out what we made of this year so far: we start with a bunch of runners up, and after that, each film gets its own bullet. And if you feel like commenting, please add your opinion as a remark on our Facebook page.


Zach Gayne, J Hurtado, Dustin Chang, Mel Valentin, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Benjamin Umstead, Niels Matthijs, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, James Marsh, Kurt Halfyard, Andrew Mack, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Peter Martin and Eric Ortiz Garcia contributed to this story.

Runners up first:

11: The Girl and the Spider (see picture)
12: Crimes of the Future
13: El Gran Movimiento  
14: Huesera
15: Licorice Pizza
16: The Midnight Maiden War
17: Freaks Out
18: Compartment No. 6
19: Master
20: The Girl from the Other Side

