ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films Of The First Half Of 2022

10: Memoria

This one is actually in our top 10 list of last year, but it's an incredibly elusive film to catch, so it might actually pop up in several other lists for years to come... as its director forbids a home release. So here is a repeat of what I put in that top 10 article:

In Apichatpong Weerasethakul's new film (his first in six years), Tilda Swinton repeatedly hears an odd sound while in Colombia and searches for its origins. But how do you remember or describe a sound? How trustworthy is your memory of a sense? Dustin Chang reviewed the film earlier this year and wrote the following:

"But as always with Weerasethakul's other films, watching Memoria is like sleepwalking through an unfamiliar territory. It's like a lucid dream; you are not quite sure if you are awake or dreaming. This film, for me, in a darkened theater, provides the best kind of film-watching experience. Let the film wash over you. It's a liberating feeling. "

