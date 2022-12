Best of 2022: EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Tops DFW Critics List

"The rare film that works no matter what you're looking for in it," according to our own J. Hurtado in his SXSW review earlier this year, Everything Everywhere All At Once has now been named Best Film of 2022 by the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association (DFW Critics), of which I am a proud member.

As Mr. Hurtado wrote way back in March, "It's truly a feast, the kind that leaves you almost too stuffed to stand up from the table, but still reaching for that last bite. It's incredible." In the months since then, hundreds of movies have been released in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which is quite representative as to which films open in movie theaters outside the major cinema centers of New York and Los Angeles, and my fellow local critics agreed on an action-adventure that is, yes, kinda mind-blowing in the complexity of its imagery and the audacity of its storytelling.

Colin Farrell was named Best Actor (The Banshees of Inisherin), Cate Blanchett was awarded Best Actress (Tar), Ke Huy Quan was named Best Supporting Actor (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Kerry Condon won recognition as Best Supporting Actress (The Banshees of Inisherin).

As you might expect, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert shared the Best Director prize for Everything Everywhere All At Once, while Decision to Leave won as Best Foreign Language Film, Good Night Oppy as Best Documentary, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio as Best Animated Film.

The wonderful EO, which I love, won the Russell Smith Award for "best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film." The complete list is below. And please note that Screen Anarchy will be publishing our own Top 10 on January 2, 2023.

SUMMARY OF AWARD WINNERS

2022 Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association

(Choices listed in order of votes received)

BEST PICTURE

Winner: EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Runners-up: THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (2); THE FABELMANS (3); TAR (4); TOP GUN: MAVERICK (5); WOMEN TALKING (6); THE WHALE (7); GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO (8); BABYLON (9); THE WOMAN KING (10)



BEST ACTOR

Winner: Colin Farrell, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Runners-up: Brendan Fraser, THE WHALE (2); Austin Butler, ELVIS (3); Bill Nighy, LIVING (4); Tom Cruise, TOP GUN: MAVERICK (5)



BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Cate Blanchett, TAR

Runners-up: Michelle Yeoh, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (2); Michelle Williams, THE FABELMANS (3); Danielle Deadwyler, TILL (4); Viola Davis, THE WOMAN KING (5)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Ke Huy Quan, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Runners-up: Brendan Gleeson, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (2); Paul Dano, THE FABELMANS (3); Brian Tyree Henry, CAUSEWAY (4); Ben Whishaw, WOMEN TALKING (5)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Kerry Condon, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Runners-up: Hong Chau, THE WHALE (2); Angela Bassett, BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (3); Jessie Buckley, WOMEN TALKING (4); Janelle Monae, GLASS ONION (5)



BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Runners-up: Steven Spielberg, THE FABELMANS (2); Todd Field, TAR (3); Martin McDonagh, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (4); Sarah Polley, WOMEN TALKING (5)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: DECISION TO LEAVE

Runners-up: CLOSE (2); ARGENTINA 1985 (3); ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT (4); EO (5)



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: GOOD NIGHT OPPY

Runners-up: ALL THAT BREATHES (2); FIRE OF LOVE (3); MOONAGE DAYDREAM (4); BAD AXE (5)



BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO

Runner-up: MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON



BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Martin McDonagh, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Runner-up: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Russell Carpenter, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, THE BATMAN (tie); Claudio Miranda, TOP GUN: MAVERICK (tie)



BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Winner: Alexandre Desplat, GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO

Runner-up: John Williams, THE FABELMANS



RUSSELL SMITH AWARD (best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film)

Winner: EO