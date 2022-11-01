Saskatoon Fantastic 2022: DEADSTREAM, HUESERA And RRR Headline Thirteenth Edition's Lineup

The Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival is back for it’s lucky number thirteenth edition. Over nine days and nights the city of Saskatoon will bask their eyes with twenty-seven feature films, one Drunken Cinema, the return of the Cartoon Party and a healthy balance of short films to boot.

In the interest of tranparency I am a programmer at this film festival. In years past I've passed the duty of announcing the festival's lineup to other Anarchists. This year? Fuck that, I really like this lineup we've put together. It's a diverse mix of sub-genres, really a festival with something for everyone, and I want that enthusiasm to come through in the article.

This year the festival's opening film is the amazing screen-time horror flick Deadstream and will close with the Shudder horror anthology Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge. Gorehounds will fall in love with flicks like Pussycake, Coupez! (Final Cut) and Project Wolf Hunting. The sci-fi tinged block of The Antares Paradox and Vesper is not to be missed.

We've got some homegrown genre cinema coming to town as well, the post apocalyptic Polaris and cabin in the woods horror flick Cold Wind Blowing. More of my favorite LatAm genre cinema this past year is coming to town as well, Mal de ojo and Huesera.

Drunken Cinema is a favorite event wherever it plays across Canada and we're glad to bring it back once again with a screening of the classic vampire horror flick The Lost Boys. We also could not pass up the opportunity to bring RRR back to town one more time, which until our festival only played for the local Indian community in Saskatoon.

The thirteenth annual Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival runs from November 18th through 26th at the Broadway Theatre.