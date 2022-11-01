Saskatoon Fantastic 2022: DEADSTREAM, HUESERA And RRR Headline Thirteenth Edition's Lineup
The Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival is back for it’s lucky number thirteenth edition. Over nine days and nights the city of Saskatoon will bask their eyes with twenty-seven feature films, one Drunken Cinema, the return of the Cartoon Party and a healthy balance of short films to boot.
In the interest of tranparency I am a programmer at this film festival. In years past I've passed the duty of announcing the festival's lineup to other Anarchists. This year? Fuck that, I really like this lineup we've put together. It's a diverse mix of sub-genres, really a festival with something for everyone, and I want that enthusiasm to come through in the article.
This year the festival's opening film is the amazing screen-time horror flick Deadstream and will close with the Shudder horror anthology Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge. Gorehounds will fall in love with flicks like Pussycake, Coupez! (Final Cut) and Project Wolf Hunting. The sci-fi tinged block of The Antares Paradox and Vesper is not to be missed.
We've got some homegrown genre cinema coming to town as well, the post apocalyptic Polaris and cabin in the woods horror flick Cold Wind Blowing. More of my favorite LatAm genre cinema this past year is coming to town as well, Mal de ojo and Huesera.
Drunken Cinema is a favorite event wherever it plays across Canada and we're glad to bring it back once again with a screening of the classic vampire horror flick The Lost Boys. We also could not pass up the opportunity to bring RRR back to town one more time, which until our festival only played for the local Indian community in Saskatoon.
The thirteenth annual Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival runs from November 18th through 26th at the Broadway Theatre.
13th annual Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival is the largest everThe Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival, Saskatchewan’s largest feature film festival, returns for its 13th edition at the Broadway Theatre on November 18-26, and will bring the best in international independent cinema to Saskatoon.“This year is our largest festival ever. We’re showing more than 50 feature length and short films over nine days at the Broadway Theatre,” said festival director and founder John Allison.In addition to a wide variety of new films from around the world, this year’s festival will feature a Midnight Mayhem screening, a short film block which will be free to the public, a Drunken Cinema, a Cartoon Party and live and virtual Q&As with filmmakers throughout the week.“Yes, the Cartoon Party is back,” adds Allison. “This year it is Halloween themed, so on Saturday morning November 26, you can put your Halloween costume back on and watch retro cartoons in the theatre. For the party crowd, we’re hosting THE LOST BOYS as a Drunken Cinema on Friday November 18. It’s an interactive drinking game played along with the movie. We’ve held those before, and they are a lot of fun. On Saturday, November 19 at 11 am, join us for the Saskatchewan theatrical premiere of COLD WIND BLOWING, a film shot in Southern Saskatchewan, and director/writer Dionne Copland and producer/editor/cinemaphotographer Louise Weard will be in attendance for a Q&A. And all of that is just in addition to the creative documentaries, dark comedies, horror films and sci-fi movies we have throughout the festival.”This year’s festival truly has an international flair with films from Norway, Argentina, Italy, Spain, France, Peru, Mexico, Philippines, USA and Canada. For information on the full film lineup and festival passes, visit www.skfilmfest.com2022 Festival LineupA short film precedes each feature film.Friday, November 187 pm: DEADSTREAMShawn, a disgraced internet personality attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming as he spends one night alone in the most haunted house in the area.9:30 pm: Drunken Cinema – THE LOST BOYSDrunken Cinema invites you all to Santa Clara (a.k.a. The Broadway) to take part in an interactive movie game in celebration of the 80’s vampire movie, THE LOST BOYS.Midnight: PROJECT WOLF HUNTINGHardcore gangsters and criminals are being taken back to Korea on a makeshift prison transport, a freighter usually meant for high seas cartage.Saturday, November 1911 am: COLD WIND BLOWINGFriends celebrate the holiday season in an isolated cabin, but as past betrayals bring rise to conflicts, the group must learn to survive the night.1:30 pm: PAT ROCCO DAREDThis documentary covers the life, activism, and gay erotic films of Pat Rocco.3:30 pm: SICK OF MYSELFSigne and Thomas are in an unhealthy, competitive relationship that takes a vicious turn when Thomas suddenly breaks through as a contemporary artist.7 pm: FOLLOW HERAn up-and-coming live streamer learns the price of what can happen when you push past the boundaries of consent.9:30 pm: GLORIOUSWes ends up at a remote rest stop after a breakup and finds himself locked inside the bathroom. When a mysterious figure begins speaking from an adjacent stall, Wes soon realizes he's involved in a situation more terrible than he could ever imagine.Midnight: PUSSYCAKEAn all-girl rock band just got the gig of their dreams, playing in a small town in front of people from the record labels, except when they show up the town is deserted.Sunday, November 201 pm: THE GUEST ROOMDuring a thunderstorm, Stella has lost her will to live but before she can jump out her window, a stranger unexpectedly knocks at her door.3:30 pm: SHADOWSAlma and Alex live deep in the woods with their mother, a strict, over-protective woman who has sheltered them from ominous presences, the Shadows, which live in the daylight and infest the world beyond the river.7 pm: POLARISSet in 2144 against the harsh backdrop of a frozen wasteland, Sumi, a human child raised by Mama Polar Bear, narrowly escapes capture from a brutal Morad hunting party and sets out across the vast winter landscape.9:30 pm HUESERAA pregnant woman finds herself threatened by occult forces.Monday, November 217 pm: THE ANTARES PARADOXAlexandra has dedicated her career to working for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence and tonight is no different than any other night at the lab, until she receives a signal.9:30 pm: VESPERWelcome to The New Dark Age. Humanity’s clumsy attempts to stave off environmental collapse through genetic engineering have only succeeded in the complete collapse of the Earth’s ecosystem.Tuesday, November 227 pm: COUPEZ! (FINAL CUT)Things go badly for a small film crew shooting a low budget zombie movie when they are attacked by real zombies.9:30 pm: SWALLOWEDBenjamin has decided to leave rural Maine and Dom has a plan to send him off with a pocketful of easy cash. All they have to do is deliver a package across the border. What could go wrong?Wednesday November 236:15 pm: Shorts Block – DRAWN FROM AROUND THE WORLD 2Nine, short, animated tales span the intimacies of the bedroom to the far reaches of the universe.8 pm: RRRLegendary Indian director S.S. Rajamouli tells us an epic story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.Thursday November 247 pm: MAL DE OJO (EVIL EYE)What starts out as generational differences descends into hysteria, fear and paranoia as the young Nala suspects that her grandmother has evil intentions towards her ailing baby sister.9:30 pm SKINAMARINKTwo children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished.Friday November 257 pm: SMOKING CAUSES COUGHINGThe Tobacco Force, a team of five Power-Rangers-meet-Daft-Punk superheroes known individually as Benzene, Nicotine, Methanol, Mercury and Ammonia spend a mandatory week-long retreat in the woods to rebuild their team spirit.9:30 SPOONFUL OF SUGARA disturbed babysitter experiences a sexual awakening while using LSD to treat a seemingly sick child from a family with dark secrets.Midnight: ALL JACKED UP AND FULL OF WORMSA group of people get hooked on earthworms that have hallucinogenic effects whenever they are ingested or snorted.Saturday November 269 am: HALLOWEEN THEMED SATURDAY MORNING CARTOON PARTYKids of all ages are encouraged to dress up in costume for a trick or treat experience in the theatre while watching classic Saturday morning cartoons from the 50s through 90s along with vintage commercials.1 pm: THE PEZ OUTLAWThis documentary follows the adventures of Steve Glew, a small-town Michigan man who embarks on a risky and lucrative venture: smuggling rare Pez dispensers into the United States.3:30 pm LEONAR WILL NEVER DIEFiction and reality blur when Leonor, a retired filmmaker, falls into a coma after a television lands on her head, compelling her to become the action hero of her unfinished screenplay.7 pm: SORRY ABOUT THE DEMONA young man struggling with a broken heart learns that his new place is full of restless spirits.9:30 pm: SCARE PACKAGE II: RAD CHAD’S REVENGEThis horror-comedy anthology bases its stories around horror guru Rad Chad Buckley's funeral.Midnight: Midnight Mayhem series: VOYAGE OF THE ROCK ALIENSAliens land in the town of "Speelburgh" searching for the source of rock and roll, and find trouble with Dee Dee, Frankie and the pack.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.