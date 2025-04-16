SHARP CORNER Trailer: Ben Foster Loses His Mind and His Family

Happy National Canadian Film Day! Evolution Pictures dropped the trailer for Sharp Corner, a film that takes a deeply psychological page out of the early 1990s kind of Canadian filmmaking.



Ben Foster and Cobie Smulders buy their dream home, only to find out on the first night that the sharp turn in the road is a magnet for car accidents. This causes a huge strain on their marriage, and their parenting, as he makes it his personal mission to be the hero in the face of bad infrastructure, and save a life even if he has to go to ethical extremes to do so.



Character studies of seemingly normal Canadians, but with morally ambiguous head-spaces, was a short-lived trend in Canadian cinema at the end of the previous century; think David Wellington’s I Love A Man in Uniform, Robert LaPage’s Possible Worlds, Lynne Stopkewich’s Kissed or Atom Egoyan’s The Sweet Hereafter. These challenging films, after a trip across the Canadian festival circuit, a few Genie Awards tossed their way, and tiny domestic theatrical runs, would eventually end up as surprise staples of FirstChoice-Superchannel, Canada’s HBO at the time.