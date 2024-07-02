Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage Zombie Movies Teaser Trailers International Reviews Superhero Movies

ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films Of The First Half Of 2024

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
The last six months of 2024 contain two more days than the first six do (courtesy of February, even in a leap year as this one...), so we could stretch it a day, but now there's no avoiding it any more: the first half of this year is gone. Finito. Poof...

So that begs the question: what kind of half-year was it? Did we see anything worthy of notice? And the answer is of course YES! Time for a top 10!
Seventeen writers all sent in their personal top 5s, and I cobbled those together into a somewhat longer list. Among us, we forwarded 55 titles in all, and you can see them all in the last tab of this gallery.
As usual, the question is: how useful is such a top 10? Maybe the number nineteen would have been the number one, if all of us had seen it? And that's a fair statement. Therefore, don't see this as a definite measure of quality, it's more a mix of quality and distribution. But do know that each of the titles here touched several of our writers so much, that they decided to put it in their top 5. There are no losers here, only winners...

Without further ado, here's our list, and we start with the 'runners-up'. So if you clicked on this article thinking that The Arctic Convoy was our number one, ehm... it's not. Fantastic film though!
The top 10 films each get their own tab in this gallery. Click on the edge of the pictures to cycle through them, or on the thumbnails below to go straight to that tab.


Matt Brown, Peter Martin, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, J Hurtado, Jim Tudor, Kurt Halfyard, Olga Artemyeva, Dustin Chang, Theodoor Steen, Mel Valentin, Kyle Logan, James Marsh, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Zach Gayne, Ankit Jhunjhunwala and Ronald Glasbergen contributed to this story.

The Runners Up:

11. Late Night with the Devil
12. Sasquatch Sunset
13. The Promised Land
14. Monkey Man
15. Close Your Eyes
16. Stopmotion
17. The Arctic Convoy (see picture above)
18. The First Omen
19. Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
20. Hitman
21. Origin
22. Daddio
23. AGGRO DR1FT
24. Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
25. Drive Away Dolls

