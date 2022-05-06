Cannes Coverage Festival Videos Superhero Movies Crime Movies International Features

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE: The Official Trailer Gives All The Feels. Creepy, Beguiling, Unsettling And More!

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Cronenberg has not missed a step, has he? This official trailer for his new film, Crimes of the Future, is blowing our minds! 
 
As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed... Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.
 
Crimes of the Future is part of the Official Selection at Cannes and will be in cinemas on June 3rd, from Neon. 
 
