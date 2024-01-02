ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films of 2023

Hello all of you readers, and the best wishes for 2024 from all of us here at ScreenAnarchy!One of those best wishes is that we hope you will all see many good films. May our enjoyment of cinema be great this year, as it was last year. And speaking of 2023: it is time for us to share our favorites with you. We had a record turnout this year, with 23 writers chiming in and presenting a list of 75 films (!!).As always, any ratings and listings like these are dubious at best. It's not a running contest and judging art is mostly subjective. I mean, nobody has seen all films this year, and some of us saw several titles in earlier years, while others of us are still waiting to see them arrive in their corner of the world, sometime in 2024. Hell, one title in the "runners-up" list had its world première in 2021 but didn't make it into some reviewers' countries until 2023!Therefore, don't get upset or annoyed if your favorite film is rated too low, or is even missing... or if the one film you hated most actually made it into the list. No matter: lists are fun, lists are nice, and every title on here had several backers behind it (so they must have had something going for them).So take this list with a grain of salt, read this, enjoy it, and may it entice you to check some titles out which could be deserving your attention...



Andrew Mack, Martin Kudlac, Eric Ortiz, Dustin Chang, Mel Valentin, Matt Brown, Kyle Logan, Jim Tudor, Theodoor Steen, Peter Martin, James Marsh, Kurt Halfyard, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Paz O'Farrell, Olga Artemyeva, Niels Matthijs, Ben Umstead, Pierce Conran, J Hurtado, Zach Gayne, Michele "Izzy" Galgana and Ankit Jhunjhunwala contributed to this story.