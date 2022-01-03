Fantaspoa Coverage Indie Interviews Weird News Teaser Trailers Trailers

ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films of 2021

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Hi All, here at ScreenAnarchy we are wishing you the best for 2022! And with the previous year now in the past, let us make a tally of what movies we liked most in 2021.

Everyone here was encouraged to send in a top five and some additional recommendations. Any new movies seen were eligible, though of course this had us clashing with release dates between countries and festivals. Streaming platforms counted too, adding to the confusion as for many titles this stopped regular distribution in several countries. Some of the films in the lists will have been seen by some in 2020, some can only be seen by most in 2022. As such, do not take the list too seriously. It's not a running contest and taste is not an absolute. Keep that in mind if your favorite is not in here, or if you think we have vastly overrated something.

Do know that as much as we pleaded for it and wanted to, nobody bribed us. Grrr...

In the end, seventeen of us heeded the call, and in total the list has 85 titles on it. Based on their ranking in all the lists, I managed to concoct a top 10, and for fun I did the numbers 11 to 20 as well. Therefore, we'll start with the 10 runners-up, followed by a countdown from number 10 to the final winner. The last tab shows the other 65 who didn't make it into the top 20.

So click through the images, and check if your own favorites are on our list!
Or better yet even, maybe discover some titles to get curious about...


Dustin Chang, Niels Matthijs, Martin Kudlac, James Marsh, Peter Martin, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Kurt Halfyard, J Hurtado, Ryland Aldrich, Jim Tudor, Mel Valentin, Dave Canfield, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Kwenton Bellette, Zach Gayne, Ard Vijn and Ernesto Zelaya Miñano contributed to this story.

11: Last Night in Soho
(and we get Anya Taylor-Joy staring at us disapprovingly for not placing it in the Top 10...)
12: Limbo
13: Red Rocket
14: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched
15: The French Dispatch
16: Nobody
17: No Time to Die
18: Hotel Poseidon
19: What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?
20: Lamb

