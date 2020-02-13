THE GREEN KNIGHT Trailer: Some Things are Lurking in the Shadows

I've always been a fan of medieval fantasy stories - set in the dark ages, when people across Europe huddled in darkened corners, knights strode across the land in search of dragons, and witches lurked around every corner. These kinds of tales often have trouble finding an audience (see the recent disaster of Guy Ritchie's Robin Hood film).

But with the recent success of Game of Thrones, A24 seem to be all in with The Green Knight, filmmaker David Lowry's (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story). Based on the Arthurian legend of Sir Gawain and his 'adventure' with this mysterious knight, the film has a solid cast fo Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, Sarita Choudhury, and Kate Dickie, and looks to aim at both the costume drama, fantasy, and maybe a bit of the horror film crowds.

The official synopsis (A fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic green-skinned stranger) seems in line with the original tale, though a lot more happens in that of course, and the trailer, with its shadows, hints are underhanded dealings, and a certain psychological strain on the hero, suggests Lowry is going for a tale of fantastic madness.

It looks interesting to me (and nice to see Patel get roles like this). The film is set for release in late May (Cannes competition title perhaps?). Check out the trailer below.