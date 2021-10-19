Abertoir 2021: Welsh Horror Film Festival Unveils Lineup

Our friends at Abertoir, the Welsh horror film festival have let us know their plans for this year’s edition. Going with the hybrid version there is an in-person event during the first week of November in the coastal town of Aberystwyth. The following week there will be an online edition for three days.

Welsh horror film The Feast was already announced as the opening film for the festival. Welsh director Prano Baily-Bond will be present to talk about her award winning film Censor after a special screening at the festival.

Other festival hits include Lamb, Titane, and Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. Other films to keep an eye out for include See For Me, an excellent home invasion thriller that I really like, and Ich-Chi, a folk horror film from rural Russia. Speaking of folk horror, Linda Hayden will attend screenings of two of her films, Taste the Blood of Dracula and Blood on Satan’s Claw.

Other rep screenings include Neil Brand performing his own accompaniment to the 1924 silent classic, The Hands of Orlac, screenings of two classic Hammer films, The Curse of Frankenstein and The Revenge of Frankenstein, and a double-bill of Paul Morrissey’s cult films Blood for Dracula and Flesh for Frankenstein.

It’s a bit of the old and a bit of the new, an excellent balance of contemporary hits and classic fare. And this was just the final batch of titles. Other hits like The Sadness, When I Consume You and Sweetie, You Won't Believe It are also on the docket of the in-person program. Looks like a great time will be had in Aberystwyth, Wales, in a few weeks.