Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2021

When the Elephant in the Room Mutated

Last year the first bullet in my 2020 overview was about COVID-19, and I ended that by writing "If 2021 brings us anything, let it be hope for light at the end of the tunnel, and please, with millions sick worldwide already, don't let that light be a train rushing towards us with a new, deadlier mutation on board."

Well... we got Delta, and we got Omicron. The lockdown at the beginning of 2021, complete with closed schools and a curfew here in the Netherlands, was brutal but it did give us a nice Summer, and most of Autumn wasn't to bad either. But since the end of November? Brrrrr... back into lockdown again.

Let's hope we get a little break, and that science will have us discover a few extra solutions.