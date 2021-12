Dallas Critics Pick THE POWER OF THE DOG as Best Film

Jane Campion's Power of the Dog has been picked as Best Picture of the Year by the Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee were honored for their fine performances in the film, as was director Jane Campion (also winning for Best Screenplay), while Kristen Stewart got the nod as Best Actress in Spencer and Ariana DeBose was recognized as Best Supporting Actress for her fiery turn in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Among foreign-language films, Drive My Car topped our critical vote. We picked Summer of Soul as Best Documentary and Encanto as Best Animated Film. Dune, my own personal pick as best of the year, won awards for Best Cinematography (Greig Fraser) and Best Musical Score (Hans Zimmer).

For the best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film, Flee received the honor of the Russell Smith Award.

A complete list of winner and nominees is below. It's also available on our official site.

SUMMARY OF AWARD WINNERS

2021 Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association

(Choices listed in order of votes received)

BEST PICTURE

Winner: THE POWER OF THE DOG

Runners-up: BELFAST (2); KING RICHARD (3); WEST SIDE STORY (4); LICORICE PIZZA (5); DUNE (6); NIGHTMARE ALLEY (7); THE FRENCH DISPATCH (8); THE LOST DAUGHTER (9); CODA (10)

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Runners-up: Will Smith, KING RICHARD (2); Andrew Garfield, TICK, TICK, BOOM! (3); Peter Dinklage, CYRANO (4); Denzel Washington, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH (5)



BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Kristen Stewart, SPENCER

Runners-up: Olivia Colman, THE LOST DAUGHTER (2); Jessica Chastain, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE (3); Lady Gaga, HOUSE OF GUCCI (4); Nicole Kidman, BEING THE RICARDOS (5)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Runners-up: Troy Kotsur, CODA (2); Ciaran Hinds, BELFAST (3); Ben Affleck, THE TENDER BAR (4); Jesse Plemons, THE POWER OF THE DOG (5)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Ariana DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY

Runners-up: Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG (2); Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD (3); Caitriona Balfe, BELFAST (4); Ruth Negga, PASSING (5)



BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Runners-up: Steven Spielberg, WEST SIDE STORY (2); Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST (3), Denis Villeneuve, DUNE (4); Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA (5)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: DRIVE MY CAR

Runners-up: A HERO (2); THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (3); THE HAND OF GOD (4); FLEE (5)



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: SUMMER OF SOUL

Runners-up: FLEE (2); THE RESCUE (3); PROCESSION (4); VAL (5)



BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: ENCANTO

Runner-up: THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES



BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA; Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST (tie)



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Greig Fraser, DUNE

Runner-up: Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG



BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Winner: Hans Zimmer, DUNE

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, THE POWER OF THE DOG



RUSSELL SMITH AWARD (best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film)

Winner: FLEE